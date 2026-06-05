Record Champs Gor Lands Ksh 30 million Sponsorship From Kansai Plascon Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – After winning the 2025-26 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF) title, record 22-time champions Gor Mahia have been rewarded with Ksh 1 million by partners Kansai Plascon Kenya.

Gor Mahia reclaimed the title from Kenya Police FC to win the league with two matches to spare ahead of bitter rivals AFC Leopards, and finished the season with 69 points, five ahead of Ingwe.

Kansai Plascon Kenya Managing Director, Enami Kota addressing the media during the unveiling of a new deal with Gor Mahia

Speaking during the event held on Friday in Nairobi, Kansai Plascon Kenya Managing Director, Enami Kota, announced an improved Ksh 30 million three-year deal on top of the running one-year deal signed in December 2025.

“As Gor Mahia partner, we appreciate your hard work in the just-concluded season. In the first year of the sponsorship, you have won the League. You are going for continental exposure, and as Plascon, we are operating in 17 countries in Africa; I understand the burden of being on the continent, the cost will be high,” Plascon Managing Director Kota stated.

Record FKF PL champions Gor Mahia was awarded Ksh 1 million by sponsors Kansai Plascon Kenya for winning the 2025-26 season.

With Gor Mahia returning to the CAF Champions League next season, the Kansai Plascon Kenya boss further committed Ksh 1.5 million to boost the club’s continental preparations.

On top of that, the paint company further unveiled a Wall Cover campaign with a special edition of K’Ogalo Wall Cover that will run for four months, starting July, where a portion of the sales proceeds will be channeled to Gor Mahia’s CAF Champions League fund.

“We are running a promotion in the paint business; we have the Wall Cover brand. We will be announcing a special edition of K’Ogalo Wall Cover. A portion of the sales will be contributed to the Gor team as a fund drive for the CAF Champions League because we understand it’s expensive to play in the tournament,” Kota said.

As part of the renewed partnership, Plascon will continue supporting Gor Mahia’s growth and ambitions both locally and on the continental stage.

Gor Mahia patron Eliud Owalo addressing the media during the unveiling of the Kansai Plascon Kenya partnership.

Gor Mahia Patron Eliud Owalo welcomed the renewed commitment, saying:

“This partnership has become a powerful example of what can be achieved when corporate Kenya invests in local sport. We thank Plascon for their continued belief in Gor Mahia and look forward to building on this success together. I urge more corporates to come on board and support community clubs because that’s where their customers are.”

Owalo, who on Tuesday hosted Gor Mahia players and management to a luncheon and presented the team with a Sh1million token of appreciation, urged K’ogalo to replicate the feat achieved by the 1987 team which clinched the African Cup Winner Cup, christened Mandela Cup, as they prepare for the Champions League challenge.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier addressing the media during the signing of partnership with Kansai Plascon Kenya

K’Ogalo Chairman Ambrose Rachier added:

“Sustainable success in football requires strong and committed partners. Plascon has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the growth of Gor Mahia and Kenyan football. This renewed partnership provides a strong foundation as we continue building a club that can compete successfully on the African stage.”