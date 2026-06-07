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Enock Kipkemboi wins the men's 42km at the Nairobi City Marathon. PHOTO/NAIROBI CITY MARATHON

Athletics

Kipkemboi overcomes stiff competition to win Nairobi City Marathon

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7, 2026 – Enock Kipkemboi cruised to victory in the men’s 42km at the fifth edition of the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday morning.

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Kipkemboi ward off tight competition, cutting the tape in 2:09:33 to bag first place in closely contested finish at the Uhuru Park.

Robert Kwambai timed 2:09:51 to come second as Shadrack Kenduiywo clocked 2:09:55 to claim the final podium place.

Speaking afterwards, Kipkemboi said the win is a perfect way to make up for his disastrous performance at his last race in Eldoret where he failed to finish.

“I was determined to turn in a good performance at today’s race, considering how things turned out the last time in Eldoret. I fell down with just about 2km to go and injured myself. I am happy that I have finally managed to make up for that poor performance,” the athlete said.

Kipkemboi is now looking to spread his wings beyond Kenyan borders by winning more races at the international level.

“My prayer is to continue with the same performance or even better in my next race, possibly internationally,” Kipkemboi, whose last win came in 2024 at the Huai’an Marathon in China, said.

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