IMPORTANT NOTICE: Police to close several roads for Nairobi City Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4, 2026 – The National Police Service (NPS) have announced a number of road closure ahead of this Sunday’s Nairobi Expressway City Marathon.

Deputy Traffic Commander Nairobi region (Traffic 2) Rashid Ali said the road closure will commence from Saturday midnight until Sunday 2 pm, affecting major transport arteries in the city, including Express Way, Uhuru Highway (both sides), Kenyatta Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue + Processional Way, City Hall Way and Simba Street, among others.

Ali, however, assured that the closure will cause minimal distruptions to road users, promising that certain sections will be opened as the event progresses.

“The road closure will start at Saturday 12:00 am on to Sunday 2:00 pm. We shall, however, open the roads as we go on with the competition. Once the 42km ends, we will open certain sections without affecting the other races that will be going on such as the 21km (half marathon),” Ali said.

The first race on the programme of activities will be the men and women’s 42km at 6:45 am, followed by the half marathon (21km) at 9:00 am.

Other races on the menu include the 10km (10:00 am) as well as the 5km family fun run (11:00 am).

This is the fifth edition of the annual road race, which first began in May 2022.

The start point will be at the City Hall Way — in front of the governor’s office — will all the races terminating at the Uhuru Park.