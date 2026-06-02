Murang’a Goal Poacher Waithira, Gor’s Morrison To Battle For Player Of The Year Gong In Inaugural SportPesa League Gala Awards

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – Fresh from winning the 2025/26 Premier League title, Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison is among three players shortlisted for the Player of the Year Award at the inaugural SportPesa League Gala Awards slated for Thursday in Nairobi.

Morrison will battle for the coveted trophy with Mara Sugar defender Jimmy Owili and Murang’a Seal forward Joseph Waithira.

Morrison was instrumental in K’Ogalo’s title-winning season, while Owili, on the other hand, established himself as one of the league’s most consistent defenders for newcomers Mara.

Waithira, fondly known as ‘King Joe, his goalscoring exploits propelled Murang’a Seal into the spotlight.

-Coach of the Year-

Having come on to rescue discipline forces side APS Bomet from relegation on their debut season, veteran tactician Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo will be looking to upset the bigwigs in the Coach of the Year Award.

Omollo will face stiff competition from title-winning coach Gor Mahia’s Charles Akonnor, AFC Leopards’ Fred Ambani, who guided Ingwe to second place, giving their arch rivals K’Ogalo a run for their money.

Young talent will also be celebrated through the Young Player of the Season category, featuring Humphrey Aroko (Kariobangi Sharks), Kevin Wangaya (Nairobi United), and Robinson Musungu (Mara Sugar), three players who have emerged as some of the brightest prospects in Kenyan football.

Gor Mahia celebrate winning the 2025-26 SportPesa League Title

“As we conclude our first season as title sponsors of the SportPesa League, we are proud of the progress made both on and off the pitch. The league has flowed well, competition has been strong, fan interest has grown, and we have crowned worthy champions in Gor Mahia,” said SportPesa Marketing and Sponsorships Manager Japheth Akhulia.

“We now look forward to celebrating the players, coaches, clubs, fans, and stakeholders who have made this season special at the Gala Awards. We believe it will be a fitting conclusion to a successful season and a strong foundation for even bigger things ahead,” he added.

Other awards to be presented on the night include Golden Boot featuring waithira and Paul Okoth from Ulinzi Stars who shared the top scorer with 19 goals each, Golden Glove, Best Defender, Best Midfielder, Goal of the Season, Save of the Season, Team of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, Fan of the Season, Best Referee, Most Disciplined Player, Most Disciplined Team, and the President’s Award and the Jounalists Awards (Golden Pen Award and the Content Creator of the Year Award) acknowledging the journalists and digital storytellers.

The Goal of the Season and Save of the Season winners will be determined through public voting, giving fans an opportunity to directly influence two of the night’s most exciting categories.

How to vote

Voting for the categories opens on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, on all official SportPesa League and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) social media platforms.

The SportPesa League Gala Awards will be beamed LIVE on Azam TV and the SportPesa YouTube channel, giving all fans and lovers of the game an opportunity to experience an event of its kind.

Main Nominees:

Player of the Season

· Enock Morrison (Gor Mahia)

· Jimmy Owili (Mara Sugar)

· Joe Waithira (Murang’a Seal)

Coach of the Season

· Charles Akonnor (Gor Mahia)

· Fred Ambani (AFC Leopards)

· Sammy Omollo (APS Bomet)

Young Player of the Season

· Humphrey Aroko (Kariobangi Sharks)

· Kevin Wangaya (Nairobi United)

· Robinson Musungu (Mara Sugar)

Best Midfielder

· Enock Morrison (Gor Mahia)

· Tyson Otieno (AFC Leopards)

· Estone Esiye (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Best Defender

· Jimmy Owili (Mara Sugar)

· Abud Omar (Kenya Police)

· Wycliffe Omondi (Shabana)

Golden Glove

· Stephen Ochieng Otieno (Shabana)

Golden Boot

· Joseph Waithira (Murang’a Seal) and Paul Okoth (Ulinzi Stars)

Fan of the Season

· Abraham Otieno (AFC Leopards)

· Frank Mombasa (Shabana)

· Leonard Onyango “Taya Dok” (Gor Mahia)

· Collins Lumumba (Kakamega Homeboyz)

· Katrina Wamboi (KCB)