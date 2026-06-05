Top Players From Across The Globe Eye World Golf Ranking At Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The second leg of the 2026 Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing season, the NCBA Royal Classic, is set to tee off this Sunday at the century-old Royal Nairobi Golf Club, bringing together one of the strongest and most diverse fields assembled on the Tour this season.

The three-day tournament, scheduled for June 7–9, has attracted 96 golfers from 11 countries, underscoring the Tour’s growing stature as the leading professional golf development platform in the region.

Players from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States will battle for crucial Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, Order of Merit points, and a share of the Ksh 2 million prize purse as the race for Sunshine Tour progression intensifies.

The field features a compelling blend of established professionals, elite amateurs, junior players, and leading women golfers from across the continent.

Leading the charge will be reigning Thika Sports Club champion Celestin Nsanzuwera of Rwanda, who arrives in Nairobi fresh from claiming the opening leg of the season.

The Kigali Golf Resort professional will be joined by fellow Sunshine Development Tour winners Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow, and newly turned professional John Lejirma, who famously won the Royal Nairobi leg during the inaugural season.

Kenya boasts the largest contingent in the field, led by professionals including Samuel Njoroge, Michael Karanga, Mutahi Kibugu, John Karichu, Erick Ooko, Edwin Mudanyi, Abraham Galgalo, Tony Omuli, Rizwan Charania, and David Wakhu, among others.

The amateur ranks will feature some of the country’s brightest prospects, including Ali Wasim, who won the Tour’s Q-School in Limuru, Kevin Anyien, William Odek, Tsevi Soni, Lyndon Darker, Adel Balala, Elvis Muigua, Fred Njoroge, Paul Ichangi, Mitansh Thacker, and Yuvraj Singh Rajput.

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera tees off the eighth during the first round of the Sunshine Development Tour at Thika Sports Club

Regional representation remains strong, with Rwanda fielding defending champion Celestin Nsanzuwera, Aloys Nsabimana, Emile Nshimyumuremyi, Jacques Byiringiro, Felix Dusabe, and Jean D’Amour Hitayezu.

Uganda’s challenge will be spearheaded by Abraham Ainamani, Gaita Rodell Tadeo, Phillip Kasozi, Marvin Kibirige, Ronald Otile, James Koto, and professional lady golfer Irene Nakalembe.

Tanzania will be represented by Nuru Mollel, Isaac Wanyeche, Abdallah Yusufu, Angel Eaton, Neema Olomi, and Madina Hussein, while Nigeria’s contingent includes Francis Epe, Godwin Okoko, Solomon Ideriah, Kamalu Bako, Ajayi Tajudeen, Eze Monday, and Sunday Olapade.

Additional international flavour will come from Ghana’s Ezekiel Afisco, Zimbabwean professionals Liberty Gumisa and Lloyd Dube, Côte d’Ivoire’s Kouame Kouakou Richard and Kouassi Jean-Romaric Djezou, American professionals Andrew Proctor and Gabriel Cruz, as well as British professional Elliot Bradley.

The women’s field continues to showcase the Tour’s commitment to inclusivity and development, with professionals Naom Wafula, Angel Eaton, Irene Nakalembe, Joyce Wanjiru, Margaret Njoki, and Kasango Grace set to compete alongside leading amateurs Kellie Gachaga, Mercy Nyanchama, Madina Hussein, and Neema Olomi.

Samuel Njoroge tees off during the first round of the Sunshine Development Tour at Thika Sports Club

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Tournament Director David Kihara expressed confidence in both the quality of the field and the preparations for the event.

“We are delighted to bring the Sunshine Development Tour back to Royal Nairobi Golf Club, one of the most iconic venues in East African golf. The response from players has been exceptional and reflects the growing importance of the Tour as a pathway for golfers seeking progression to the Sunshine Tour and ultimately the global stage.”

“What is particularly encouraging is the diversity of the field. We have established professionals, emerging amateurs, women golfers, juniors and players from across Africa and beyond all competing on the same platform. That is exactly what the Tour was created to achieve.”

“The Qualifying Schools in East and West Africa were a tremendous success and have expanded the reach of the Tour significantly. We have already seen players earn Sunshine Tour opportunities through this pathway, and we expect the competition at Royal Nairobi to be of an extremely high standard as players continue their pursuit of ranking points, titles and career progression.”

The tournament follows a successful season opener at Thika Sports Club, where Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera claimed victory after finishing on four-under-par to secure the first title of the new season. Kenya’s Samuel Njoroge and newly-turned professional Michael Karanga finished tied for second, setting up what promises to be an exciting battle at Royal Nairobi.