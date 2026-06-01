Building For AFCON 2027! McCarthy Forced Into Late Squad Overhaul Ahead of Harambee Stars Camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – It is a period of intense transition, tactical fluidity, and heavy character testing for the Kenya National Men’s Football Team Harambee Stars.

With significant fixture disruptions and late-notice roster shakeups dominating the headlines, the Harambee Stars are navigating a crucial evolutionary phase.

Head coach Benni McCarthy is actively utilizing this window to deepen Kenya’s tactical pool, test squad resilience, and unearth the defining core capable of carrying the nation into the historic AFCON 2027 tournament on home soil.

The latest final squad roster for the upcoming international friendlies scheduled for June 4th and 7th reveals forced changes that have occurred as the team finalizes preparations to enter residential training camp.

These late adjustments have inadvertently cracked open the door for a brand new wave of talent.

Unforeseen circumstances and late adjustments just before the players report to camp have seen the sudden departures of striker Ryan Ogam, midfielder Job Ochieng, and seasoned goalkeeper Byrne Omondi.

However, their untimely exits have paved the way for massive reinforcement. Polokwane City’s Brian Bwire steps directly into the goalkeeping department to fill the void, joining Faruk Shikhalo and ADO Den Haag’s Caleb Kramer.

Meanwhile, the highly experienced Amos Nondi returns to the fold to inject much-needed defensive steel and international maturity into the middle of the park.

Perhaps the most exciting storyline of this late pre-camp adjustment is the inclusion of AFC Leopards midfield maestro Kelly Madada.

Madada’s call-up is seen as a direct meritocratic reward following a thoroughly spectacular and standout domestic campaign in the Kenyan Premier League.

His technical brilliance and creative spark caught the eye of the national team scouts, and he now has the ultimate platform to translate his domestic masterclasses onto the international stage alongside midfield anchors like Richard Odada and Chris Erambo.

Coach McCarthy’s latest selection clearly leans into a youthful, highly hungry overseas and local contingent.

With defensive stalwarts like Erick Ouma and emerging prospects like Sydney Agina alongside an attack featuring Austine Odhiambo and Hull City’s Sammy Hena-Kamau, the objective is crystal clear.

This phase isn’t just about winning immediate friendly matches; it is about building a robust, deep, and fearless ecosystem. As the team hits camp ahead of the June 4th and 7th assignments, the fresh faces have a golden opportunity to prove that they possess the mental fortitude and elite quality required to anchor Kenya’s AFCON 2027 ambitions.