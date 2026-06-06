Veteran Rally Driver Carl Tundo Appointed WRC CEO In A Gazette Notice

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6 – The government has appointed veteran rally driver Carl Tundo as the Chief Executive Officer of the WRC Rally Project through a special Kenya Gazette Notice number 8268, issued today by Salim Mvurya, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports.

The CS revoked the appointment of Charles Gacheru, who was appointed in February 2024 to serve a three-year term.

“It is notified for general information of the public that pursuant to Gazette Notice No 1769 of 2024, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports appoints Carl Tundo to the Chief Executive Officer of the World rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Project and Secretary to the Oversight Team for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Project, with effect from 5th June 2026. The appointment of Charles Gacheru is revoked,” says the notice.

Tundo’s appointment comes hot on the heels of a complete change of guard after the old secretariat appointed in 2024 was officially disbanded on May 27, 2026.

The latest development is an indication that although President William Ruto announced that the private sector will, in the future, fund the WRC Safari Rally, the government is expected to continue playing an important role in the management of this national asset.

Tundo’s first order of business is to secure the 2027 WRC Safari Rally in the world championship calendar.

He was called in to secure the 2026 WRC Safari Rally, which was facing financial and management challenges.

Several countries have already secured long-term contracts in the WRC, including Scotland and Spain this year, while the United States looks set to join the calendar in 2027.