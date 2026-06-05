The Maandamano Subplot: Why fifth edition of Nairobi City Marathon sits on knife’s edge

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5, 2026 – Even as the clock ticks to the fifth edition of the Nairobi City Marathon, organisers admit that Sunday’s event is rich fodder for unannounced protests by persons disgruntled with various issues presently affecting the country.

National Police Service’s (NPS) Benjamin Bowen, who is the head of operations Nairobi region, admits protests are a possibility considering the various challenges that have been experienced in recent times.

“We have the public demonstrations, picketing at times, grievances being that there is now the rise in the cases of femicide and child disappearances. This one has led the members of public to come up and demonstrate against the same. So, during such events, we may counter such demonstrations,” Bowen said.

He added: “It comes nowadays without even a notice. When the law requires that people should give the authorities a notice on such demonstrations, nowadays that is not a matter. They just wake up, assemble and do the demonstration. I’ve said some of the reasons and one of them again is just about the establishment of the Ebola quarantine center in Laikipia. Nairobi here is not exempted because recently we had a small crowd which attempted to do such a demonstration.”

Bowen also identified muggings by criminals on motorcycles as well as terror threats as some of the risks facing the annual road race event.

“The security situation here in Nairobi is not very bad, though we have some potential threats, which do occur in any space. We have the cases of street robberies, mobile snatching, especially by very bad characters operating on motorcycles or those ones who just stay idle along the roads and in our streets,” he said.

The security official added: “We have also the potential threat of terror, which is still an issue internationally, not in Kenya alone. So, we call upon everyone to be extra alert. Whenever you see any suspicious character or suspicious persons or suspicious activity, you must report to the security agency so that that matter can be handled.”

Regardless, Bowen assured stakeholders that the security apparatus is adequately equipped and prepared to deal with the aforementioned threats.

He said that all levels of the NPS are fully behind the event, including Inspector General (IG) Douglas Kanja.

“We are ready and we are sure that we shall deploy adequately. We shall be backed by the officers from the Administration Police Service, the Traffic Department. We also have the GSU, and the allied team to deal with the issues.We shall also be assisted by the NYS in control of the crowds or maintaining order in those public places,” Bowen revealed.

The road race will begin at 6:45 am on Sunday morning, with the start line at the City Hall Way.

This year’s edition has attracted over 17,000 runners competing in five categories of competition, including 42km, 21km, 10km, and the 5km family fun run.