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Members of Team Kenya for the Billie Jean King Cup - FROM LEFT: Alicia Owegi, Angella Okutoyi, Cynthia Cheruto, Roselinda Asumwa, Mellissa Mwakha and Stacey Yego. PHOTO/NOCK-OLYMPICS KENYA

Tennis

Kenyan Tennis Phenom Joins prestigious University in big career boost

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5, 2026 – In a major boost for Kenyan tennis, rising sensation Cynthia Cheruto is officially taking her immense talent across the Atlantic.

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The Billie Jean King Cup star has earned a prestigious sporting and academic placement, joining the Xavier University of Louisiana women’s tennis team in the United States.

The move marks a monumental leap for Cheruto, whose trajectory over the last few seasons has firmly established her as one of the most exciting young talents in African tennis.

She now follows a golden path blazed by her close friend, Angella Okutoyi, by using collegiate tennis in the U.S. as a launching pad for global stardom.

Cheruto’s journey to the courts of Louisiana is a testament to sheer grit, determination, and raw talent.

Born and raised in Kibra, Nairobi, she first picked up a tennis racket at a young age through local outreach programs at Shadrack Kimalel Primary School.

Under the steady guidance of her coaches, she quickly transitioned from a curious youngster into a fierce junior competitor, dominating local circuits and scaling the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) ranks. 

National team selectors and tennis enthusiasts took notice as she made a seamless transition into senior ranks.

Cheruto has been a vital cog for Team Kenya in recent editions of the Billie Jean King Cup at the Nairobi Club, earning rave reviews for her clinical performances.

Notably, national team coach Francis Rogoi previously earmarked her as the country’s next tennis superstar, a billing she continues to live up to. 

Known for her strategic acuity and exceptional composure under pressure, Cheruto has repeatedly proven herself on the international stage.

Whether dismantling regional rivals in singles play or engineering thrilling upset victories in high-stakes doubles matches alongside Okutoyi, her big-match temperament has frequently driven Kenyan tennis fans into a frenzy.

Her move to Xavier University, a historic institution with a highly competitive tennis program, provides her with the world-class facilities, elite coaching, and intense competition structure needed to refine her game further.

With this transition to the United States, Cheruto is not just advancing her own career; she is continuing to inspire a new generation of young players from Nairobi’s grassroots programs, proving that with enough drive, the world stage is well within reach.

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