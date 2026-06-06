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Shujaa in action at Dubai World Rugby 7s Series. PHOTO/JONATHAN BILASO

Rugby

Shujaa lose to Germany in Bordeaux to further muddy Division 1 Qualification hopes

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 6, 2026 – Shujaa’s hopes of ascending to Division 1 of the prestigious World Rugby Series suffered another blow with a slim 7-5 loss to Germany in the ongoing ultimate leg of the qualifiers in Bordeaux.

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The ninth place playoff semi-final came to life after four minutes, Felix Hufnagel touching down over the white chalk for the Europeans, before converting between the posts for a 7-0 lead.

The score stayed that way until halftime, Shujaa having a mountain to climb heading into the interval.

For all their best efforts on resumption of play, it seemed it was going to be another frustrating evening for Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s men.

Patrick Odongo’s try in the 11th minute — his third of the Bordeaux campaign — only served to paper over what was another disappointing outcome for the boys.

They now play the loser of the other ninth-place playoff semi-final, featuring Argentina against Uruguay.

With one slot left to complete the line-up for next season’s Division 1, Kenya are in a precarious position, underlined by complicated mathematics.

The United States, who lost to Spain in their quarterfinal tie, can secure their top flight slot if they beat Fiji in Sunday’s fifth place playoff.

Win and the Americans will be home and dry, regardless of whether Shujaa triumph in their 11th place playoff encounter.

Even with a win in their match, Shujaa will be praying that the Americans lose to the Pacific Ocean islanders.

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