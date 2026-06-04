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Towns, 30, was first overall pick in the 2015 draft

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Knicks Lead NBA Finals After Late Run Beats Spurs

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NEW YORK, USA, Jun 4 – The New York Knicks overcame a 14-point third-quarter deficit to snatch a 105-95 victory at the San Antonio Spurs in the opening game of the NBA Finals.

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Jalen Brunson scored 13 of his 30 points in the final quarter as the Knicks scored 11 points without reply to surge clear in the final two minutes.

With their 12th win in a row, the Knicks matched the second best all-time post-season streak set by the Spurs in 1999.

That was in the Knicks’ most recent appearance in the best-of-seven Finals, when the Spurs beat them to the title.

It is the fourth time that the Knicks have gone on to win in the second half having trailed by 10 or more points in these play-offs. They overturned a 22-point deficit in the opener of Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks are bidding to win their first Championship since 1973 and Karl-Anthony Towns said the fans have been inspiring their comebacks.

“It’s something that’s in the city, you feel that energy in the city,” said Towns, who posted 18 points and 12 rebounds.

“The grit, the grind, the hard work you’ve got to put in to make it in the city.

“I think we reflect our fans and their lifestyles and what it takes to make it in New York City, when we step on that court with the Knicks jersey.”

It was a quiet night for Victor Wembanyama. He was the top scorer for the Spurs but only scored six of his 21 shots from the field.

“We’ve been down in a series before – never in the Finals – but I’m not kicking myself about anything,” said Wembenyama.

“I was bad, it’s not more complicated than that. I’m not worried in the slightest.”

The best-of-seven series continues in San Antonio on Friday before the teams head to Madison Square Garden for Game three on Monday.

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