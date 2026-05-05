Former Kenya Women’s 7s and 15s Coach Oloo Is Dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5, 2026 – The Kenyan rugby fraternity is in mourning following the passing of Felix ‘Ade’ Oloo Otieno, a hero whose influence reshaped the landscape of women’s rugby in the country.

Commonly known as “Ade” or “Mwalimu,” Oloo was a celebrated former player for Nakuru RFC and a transformative head coach for the Kenya Lionesses. His death has sparked a wave of tributes from clubs, players, and fans who remember him as a selfless leader and a champion of grassroots development.

Oloo’s playing legacy is inextricably linked to Nakuru RFC, where he enjoyed a distinguished 15-year career from 2003 to 2017. He was a cornerstone of the historic “Wanyore” squads that dominated Kenyan rugby, securing back-to-back Kenya Cup titles in the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons.

Beyond the league, his trophy cabinet included the Enterprise Cup and the Bamburi Super Series, marking him as one of the most successful players of his era.

Upon transitioning to coaching, Oloo’s impact was felt almost immediately. While he nurtured talent at the club level with Nakuru’s men’s and women’s sides, it was on the international stage that he truly made his mark.

Serving as the head coach for both the Kenya Lionesses 7s and 15s programs, Oloo was the tactical mastermind behind some of the team’s greatest achievements.

He guided the Lionesses to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, a landmark achievement for women’s team sports in Kenya. Under his watch, the team remained a powerhouse in African women’s competitions and the Elgon Cup.

He led the side through high-pressure environments like the Dubai 7s Invitational, consistently building competitive structures despite limited resources.

‘Mwalimu’s’ Lasting Legacy

To many, Oloo was more than a coach; he was a teacher. His nickname, “Mwalimu,” reflected his dedication to mentoring young athletes and his commitment to rebuilding rugby structures from the ground up. He is widely credited with professionalizing the Lionesses’ setup and providing a pathway for young girls to transition from local clubs to the global stage.

In a statement, Menengai Oilers expressed deep sadness, describing him as a “respected figure whose impact on women’s rugby will never be forgotten”.