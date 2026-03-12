Crisis In Women’s Football: FKF-WPL Clubs Announce League Boycott Over Unresolved Grievances

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — The FKF Women’s Premier League (FKF WPL) has been plunged into a state of uncertainty after the Clubs Leadership Caucus unanimously resolved to boycott all upcoming league matches scheduled for the weekend of March 14 and 15.

The decision, communicated in a formal letter to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) General Secretary, comes as a climax to growing frustration among club owners and administrators who claim that “teething problems” facing the women’s game have been ignored for months.

The boycott was formalized following a virtual meeting held on March 11, chaired by Richard Teka of Kibera Women Soccer FC.

According to the meeting minutes, 11 top-flight clubs, including Ulinzi Starlets, Vihiga Queens, and Kayole Starlets, voted in favor of the strike, citing a lack of communication from the Federation regarding previously raised issues.

The caucus noted that despite follow-ups via email, text, and phone calls, the FKF leadership has remained unresponsive to a list of demands first presented in January 2026.

The central demand of the clubs is a face-to-face meeting with the FKF President to chart a clear way forward.

The caucus stated that the boycott will remain in effect until the Federation demonstrates the solutions to unresolved challenges that continue to hinder the professionalization of the league.

While the formal letter does not list every specific grievance, the move follows recent public outcries regarding the quality and availability of match venues, as highlighted by seasoned striker Esse Akida.

In a rejoinder, the FKF Acting CEO Dennis Gicheru on Thursday moved to avert a potential crisis by calling for an urgent meeting with club leadership.

Gicheru acknowledged the caucus’s grievances but urged clubs to honor their upcoming fixtures to avoid bringing the game into disrepute.

“The Federation had already planned structured engagements with all clubs across all the leagues through which the Federation intended to meet the respective club leadership and address matters affecting the leagues comprehensively,” Gicheru stated in the letter.

Despite the scheduled Tuesday meeting, the Federation has made a plea for the league to continue as planned this weekend. Whether the clubs will heed this call or stick to their resolve to boycott remains to be seen.

The standoff comes at a sensitive time for Kenyan women’s football, with the national team, Harambee Starlets, currently intensifying their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) following a challenging build-up tour in West Africa.

The lack of standard facilities and financial support has been a recurring theme in the domestic women’s landscape.

Should the boycott proceed, several high-profile matches will be affected this weekend: Vihiga Queens vs Soccer Assassins, and Ulinzi Starlets vs. Kayole Starlets.