OFFICIAL: Harambee Stars youngster joins Spanish giants Valencia - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Amos Wanjala in Valencia colours. PHOTO/ACADEMIA VCF

Harambee Stars

OFFICIAL: Harambee Stars youngster joins Spanish giants Valencia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2026 – Harambee Stars defender Amos Wanjala has completed his move to La Liga giants Valencia CF.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a statement by the club, the 19-year-old will first be incorporated into the Under-19 side, VCF Mestalla, who play in the country’s Under 19 league.

“Amos Emmanuel Wanjala, 19, is a central defender who arrives at the VCF Academy from Athletic Club Torrellano, where he has accumulated experience in the Third Federation, becoming part of the Valencian National Team that has participated in the UEFA Regions Cup,” the club said.

The national under 20 football team captain was previously playing in the Spanish fourth tier for Athletic Club Torrellano, who he joined from the Nastic Sports Academy in 2024.

Wanjala has previously undergone trials at another La Liga side, Elche, but a deal did not materialise.

He becomes the third Kenyan international to move clubs in the January transfer window after Austin Odhiambo (Gor Mahia to Nejmeh SC) and Manzur Okwaro (Nairobi United to Stade Reims).

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020