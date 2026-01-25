OFFICIAL: Harambee Stars youngster joins Spanish giants Valencia

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2026 – Harambee Stars defender Amos Wanjala has completed his move to La Liga giants Valencia CF.

According to a statement by the club, the 19-year-old will first be incorporated into the Under-19 side, VCF Mestalla, who play in the country’s Under 19 league.

“Amos Emmanuel Wanjala, 19, is a central defender who arrives at the VCF Academy from Athletic Club Torrellano, where he has accumulated experience in the Third Federation, becoming part of the Valencian National Team that has participated in the UEFA Regions Cup,” the club said.

The national under 20 football team captain was previously playing in the Spanish fourth tier for Athletic Club Torrellano, who he joined from the Nastic Sports Academy in 2024.

Wanjala has previously undergone trials at another La Liga side, Elche, but a deal did not materialise.

He becomes the third Kenyan international to move clubs in the January transfer window after Austin Odhiambo (Gor Mahia to Nejmeh SC) and Manzur Okwaro (Nairobi United to Stade Reims).