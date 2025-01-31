Manager Garcia suspended for kicking Rodriguez - Capital Sports
Guadalajara coach Oscar Garcia (L). PHOTO/RC CELTA ENGLISH

Football

Manager Garcia suspended for kicking Rodriguez

Published

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, January 31, 2025 – Former Watford and Brighton boss Oscar Garcia has been given a three-match touchline ban for kicking Colombia forward James Rodriguez during a Mexican league game.

The incident began when Garcia, now managing Guadalajara, collected the ball on the touchline and threw it away from approaching Leon midfielder Nicolas Fonseca, who pushed him towards the substitutes’ bench.

That sparked a melee between both sets of players and coaching staff, with Garcia kicking Rodriguez on the back of the legs.

The 51-year-old, who was sent off for the incident, apologised after the Liga MX game, which Leon won 2-1.

Garcia, who has coached Maccabi Tel Aviv, Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiakos and Celta Vigo during his coaching career, was appointed Guadalajara boss in December.

Former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton player Rodriguez, 33, joined Leon on a free transfer at the start of January.

