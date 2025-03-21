Antetokounmpo stars as Bucks beat injury-hit Lakers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, March 21, 2025 – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated a depleted Los Angeles Lakers 118-89 in the Western Conference.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sat out of the game with sprained ankles, joining Lakers’ long injury list that includes starters LeBron James and Rui Hachimura.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was also without key reserves Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt for the visit of the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo recorded seven rebounds and four assists while Gary Trent Jr added 23 points off the bench to guide the Bucks to only their third win in eight games.

Kyle Kuzma also had 20 points for the Bucks as they swept the season series, having also beaten the Lakers 126-106 eight days ago in Milwaukee.

Bronny James, son of legend LeBron, scored a career-high 17 points and five assists as he reached double figures for the first time in 22 NBA games.

It was the third time the 20-year-old had played in at least three straight games during his rookie season.

“Gaining my confidence and gaining my comfortability over reps and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it’s given – just being ready at all times is the biggest thing for me,” Bronny said after the game.

Dalton Knecht also added 17 points for the Lakers but it was not enough to keep his side’s nine-game winning streak at home going.

The Bucks will next travel to the Sacramento Kings while the Lakers welcome the Chicago Bulls.