Harambee Stars keeper Patric Matasi shouts instructions during their friendly match against Madagascar at the Stade Robert Bobin in Paris, France on June 7, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Keeper Matasi Suspended For 90 Days Over Match Manipulation Allegations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – Kakamega Homeboyz and Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been provisionally suspended from all football activities for 90 days by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over match manipulation allegations.

In a statement sent by FKF Thursday, the country’s football governing body said the decision to suspend Matasi was made in accordance with Section VII (2) of the FKF Anti-Match Manipulation Regulations (2016), and has been formally communicated to his club Kakamega Homeboyz FC and the player.

“The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has provisionally suspended goalkeeper Patrick Matasi from all FKF-sanctioned events and competitions for 90 days, following concerns raised by circulating videos suggesting possible match manipulation,” FKF said in a Statement.

“FKF, in collaboration with FIFA, CAF, and other relevant authorities, has initiated an official investigation into the matter. The Federation remains committed to upholding integrity infootball and ensuring a fair and transparent process for all involved parties. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

Matasi’s last match with the national football team Harambee Stars was on October 11, 2024 where Kenya lost 4-1 against Cameroon a result that saw the shot-stopper critisized by fans for the howler in the fourth goal.

