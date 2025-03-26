Ex-Harambee Stars captain Wanyama joins Scotland's Dunfermline - Capital Sports
Victor Wanyama poses as new Dunfermline Athletic player. PHOTO/DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC

Harambee Stars

Ex-Harambee Stars captain Wanyama joins Scotland’s Dunfermline

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26, 2025 – Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has joined Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic FC until the end of this season.

In a statement, the second-tier side said the 33-year-old has signed a short-term contract until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

“DAFC are delighted to announce the signing of Kenyan international, Victor Wanyama, on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance,” the club said.

Wanyama has been club-less ever since he departed Canadian side Montreal CF in November last year.

At DAFC, he will be reunited with Neil Lennon who was his boss at Celtic where he played in 2011-13 and featured in the UEFA Champions League.

The 33-year-old famously scored in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League tie before moving to Southampton in 2013.

After staking his place in the Saints, Wanyama then earned a move to Tottenham Hotspur, following his coach, Mauricio Pochettino to North London.

Five years after he joined the North Londoners, he transferred to Montreal CF for who he made 117 appearances and scored five times.

Wanyama’s addition will aid DAFC efforts to aid their floundering fortunes in the Scottish Championship.

The two-time Scottish Cup champions lost 2-0 to local rivals Raith Rovers in their last encounter on March 12.

They face Ayr United away on Saturday.

