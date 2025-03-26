Chelsea fans call for Boehly ticket site investigation - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Todd Boehly's recruitment in the transfer market has been criticised since taking control of Chelsea

English Premiership

Chelsea fans call for Boehly ticket site investigation

Published

LONDON, England, March 26, 2025 – Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has asked the Premier League to “act and investigate” co-owner Todd Boehly’s involvement in ticket reselling website Vivid Seats.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an open letter to the league’s chief executive Richard Masters, the group reiterates a past complaint that Boehly’s involvement in Vivid Seats as a director and investor – while also owning a 13% stake in Chelsea – is a “breach of trust” and “a clear conflict of interest”.

It also highlights how Vivid is listed as an ‘unauthorised ticketing website’ by the Premier League, allowing overseas fans to buy tickets unofficially for between £90 and £20,000.

CST has also submitted evidence against the American company to the government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

In the letter, it said: “Many CST members are clearly infuriated by this connection and have written to us.

“As a director of Chelsea FC and part-owner, Mr Boehly’s connection with Vivid Seats is totally inappropriate and significantly undermines the efforts of Chelsea FC, the Premier League, and the Metropolitan Police to combat ticket touting.

“Mr Boehly has been contacted directly by the CST and has been offered multiple opportunities to both publicly and privately address supporters’ concerns.

“Neither Mr Boehly nor his representatives have, however, acted on these requests, and thousands of tickets remain for sale on the Vivid Seats website.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chelsea’s official website states the practice of “ticket touting is illegal” and any tickets bought unofficially will be “invalid”, with fans “refused entry to the stadium”.

Vivid is legally allowed to operate overseas but prohibited for UK users. However, BBC Sport has been able to verify the website allows UK-based users to buy tickets, despite a pop-up disclaimer warning “tickets for the EPL matches are not currently available for purchase in your location”.

Chelsea, Boehly’s representatives, and Vivid have been approached for comment by BBC Sport.

The CST letter, which has also been backed by the Football Supporters’ Association, added it was “encouraged” by the club pledging to take action on ticket touting. An email has been sent to season ticket holders detailing a number of measures being taken, although without naming Vivid Seats or other ticket resellers.

There have been concerns about a “flat” atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, previously highlighted by previous manager Mauricio Pochettino and echoed by current head coach Enzo Maresca at times this season.

Chelsea will continue to trial a new singing section in the forthcoming Europa Conference League match against Legia Warsaw next month.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved