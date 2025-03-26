Chelsea fans call for Boehly ticket site investigation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 26, 2025 – Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has asked the Premier League to “act and investigate” co-owner Todd Boehly’s involvement in ticket reselling website Vivid Seats.

In an open letter to the league’s chief executive Richard Masters, the group reiterates a past complaint that Boehly’s involvement in Vivid Seats as a director and investor – while also owning a 13% stake in Chelsea – is a “breach of trust” and “a clear conflict of interest”.

It also highlights how Vivid is listed as an ‘unauthorised ticketing website’ by the Premier League, allowing overseas fans to buy tickets unofficially for between £90 and £20,000.

CST has also submitted evidence against the American company to the government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

In the letter, it said: “Many CST members are clearly infuriated by this connection and have written to us.

“As a director of Chelsea FC and part-owner, Mr Boehly’s connection with Vivid Seats is totally inappropriate and significantly undermines the efforts of Chelsea FC, the Premier League, and the Metropolitan Police to combat ticket touting.

“Mr Boehly has been contacted directly by the CST and has been offered multiple opportunities to both publicly and privately address supporters’ concerns.

“Neither Mr Boehly nor his representatives have, however, acted on these requests, and thousands of tickets remain for sale on the Vivid Seats website.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chelsea’s official website states the practice of “ticket touting is illegal” and any tickets bought unofficially will be “invalid”, with fans “refused entry to the stadium”.

Vivid is legally allowed to operate overseas but prohibited for UK users. However, BBC Sport has been able to verify the website allows UK-based users to buy tickets, despite a pop-up disclaimer warning “tickets for the EPL matches are not currently available for purchase in your location”.

Chelsea, Boehly’s representatives, and Vivid have been approached for comment by BBC Sport.

The CST letter, which has also been backed by the Football Supporters’ Association, added it was “encouraged” by the club pledging to take action on ticket touting. An email has been sent to season ticket holders detailing a number of measures being taken, although without naming Vivid Seats or other ticket resellers.

There have been concerns about a “flat” atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, previously highlighted by previous manager Mauricio Pochettino and echoed by current head coach Enzo Maresca at times this season.

Chelsea will continue to trial a new singing section in the forthcoming Europa Conference League match against Legia Warsaw next month.