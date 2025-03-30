Gor, Leopards Mashemeji derby ends in barren draw - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Derby
Derby
AFC Leopards defender Ken Owino controls the ball under pressure from Benson Omalla of Gor Mahia. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Gor, Leopards Mashemeji derby ends in barren draw

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2025 – AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia played out a thrilling barren draw in a rescheduled Mashemeji derby at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both teams came into the match looking to aid their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title run with a win but the much-needed crucial goal never came.

Sheriff Musa had a beautiful chance to put K’Ogalo in the lead but for a heroic save by Ingwe keeper Levis Opiyo Jr in the 21st minute.

Bonfire Munyendo’s shot in the 35th minute also whistled wide of the bar in an action packed first half.

The match was the first league match to be held at the refurbished 30,000-seater stadium that has been closed off to league matches for the past one year.

More to

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved