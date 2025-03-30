Gor, Leopards Mashemeji derby ends in barren draw

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2025 – AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia played out a thrilling barren draw in a rescheduled Mashemeji derby at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Both teams came into the match looking to aid their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title run with a win but the much-needed crucial goal never came.

Sheriff Musa had a beautiful chance to put K’Ogalo in the lead but for a heroic save by Ingwe keeper Levis Opiyo Jr in the 21st minute.

Bonfire Munyendo’s shot in the 35th minute also whistled wide of the bar in an action packed first half.

The match was the first league match to be held at the refurbished 30,000-seater stadium that has been closed off to league matches for the past one year.

