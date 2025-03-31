LAFC & Club America may meet for Club World Cup spot - Capital Sports
Real Madrid's Nacho Fernandez (right) in action against Club America's Silvio Romero during their Club World Cup semi-final match in Yokohama, on December 15, 2016

Football

LAFC & Club America may meet for Club World Cup spot

Published

NEW YORK, United States, March 31, 2025 – Major League Soccer side LAFC and Mexican team Club America could play a one-off play-off game for the final spot in this summer’s Club World Cup.

The winner of the play-off game would replace Club Leon, who were removed from the tournament for failing to meet Fifa’s multi-club ownership rules because of dual ownership issues with fellow qualifiers Pachuca.

LAFC were beaten by Club Leon in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final, while Club America are the highest-ranked team behind Club Leon in confederation ranking that did not qualify for the competition.

“Fifa can confirm it is considering one play-off match between LAFC and Club America for the right to participate in the Fifa Club World Cup 2025,” a Fifa statement read.

Club Leon were drawn in Group D alongside Chelsea, Flamengo and Esperance Sportive de Tunisie.

Club Leon have taken their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Costa Rican side Alajuelense, who brought a complaint against Leon in the first place, also have an outstanding appeal. Both will be heard by Cas on 23 April.

LAFC, who are eighth in the MLS Western Conference, boast former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud in attack and ex-France captain Hugo Lloris in goal.

The 32-team tournament, which is being held across the United States, starts on 15 June and runs until the final on 13 July.

Fifa Club World Cup 2025 draw in full

Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al-Ahly, Inter Miami.

Group B: Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders.

Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica.

Group D: Flamengo, Esperance Sportive de Tunisie, Chelsea, Club Leon*.

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan.

Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al-Ain, Juventus.

Group H: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

*Since removed by Fifa for failing to meet multi-club ownership criteria.

