Britain's Jones collapses on court in Colombia - Capital Sports
Great Britain's Fran Jones. PHOTO/CANCHA CENTRAL

Tennis

Britain’s Jones collapses on court in Colombia

Published

BOGOTA, Colombia, April 2, 2025 – Britain’s Fran Jones has been helped off court in a wheelchair after collapsing during a match in Colombia.

The 24-year-old was attempting to serve in the ninth game of a deciding third set in Bogota when she fell to the floor.

Jones, the British number five, was unable to finish the Colsanitas Cup first-round match.

“Due to a physical issue, Francesca Jones has withdrawn from her match against Julia Riera at 6-2 5-7 5-3 in favour of the Argentinian,” read a Colsanitas Cup statement.

“We wish the British tennis player a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Heather Watson is out of the Charleston Open after a straight sets defeat by Iryna Shymanovich in the first round.

The British number seven was beaten 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 by the Belarusian world number 215.

