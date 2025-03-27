FKF Investigates Harambee Stars Keeper Matasi over Match fixing allegations - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi shouts instructions during the Africa Cup of Nations match against Senegal at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on July 1, 2019. PHOTO/Goal

Football

FKF Investigates Harambee Stars Keeper Matasi over Match fixing allegations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Thursday confirmed that its working with CAF and FIFA to investigate Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi over match fixing allegations.

While responding to videos circulating online involving shot-stopper Matasi, who also features for Kenyan Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz , FKF reaffirmed their advocacy of zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and are committed to safeguarding the credibility of its competitions.

“The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is aware of videos circulating online involving goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, raising concerns about possible match manipulation,” a statement from FKF read.

“FKF upholds the integrity of football and has launched an official investigation in collaboration with FIFA, CAF, and other relevant authorities. This investigation will adhere to FKF’s Anti-Match Manipulation Regulations and FIFA guidelines, ensuring a fair, transparent, and thorough process,” The statement further elaborated.

As they conduct investigations, FKF called on anyone with more information on the matter submit via integrity@footballkenya.org.

“The rights of the player and his club will be respected, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. We encourage anyone with credible information to assist in this investigation. All reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.”

Matasi also featured for Kenyan Premier League sides Kenya Police FC, Tusker FC and AFC Leopards.

He has featured for Harambee Stars for a long period having stand in between the sticks during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and was the hero when Kenya won the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in 2013 hosted in Kenya.

