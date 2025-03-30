Lewandowski brace cements Barca lead at top of La Liga in Girona thrashing - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his two goals against Young Boys in the Champions League. PHOTO/Barcelona/X

Football

Lewandowski brace cements Barca lead at top of La Liga in Girona thrashing

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, March 30, 2025 – Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona re-established a three-point lead at the top of La Liga with a comfortable victory over Girona at the Olympic Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ladislav Krejci’s own goal had given the hosts a deserved first-half lead against their Catalan rivals, who threatened to cause a shock when Arnaut Danjuma levelled against the run of play early in the second half.

However, Poland forward Lewandowski put Hansi Flick’s side back ahead just after the hour mark with an improvised finish, and he then scored his 25th league goal of the season after some fine midfield play from substitute Frenkie de Jong.

Ferran Torres rounded off the scoring late on with a low effort into the bottom corner.

It was the perfect response from Barcelona, who watched their great foes Real Madrid fight back to beat Leganes and move level on points at the summit of the Spanish top flight on Saturday.

Flick’s team have now won their past nine matches in La Liga and will head into Wednesday’s second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final with Atletico Madrid – finely balanced at 4-4 – full of confidence.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved