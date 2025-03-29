Can Derby win inspire Ingwe’s FKF Premier League title ambitions? - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia's Benson Omalla battles for the ball with AFC Leopards' Boniface Kweyu. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Can Derby win inspire Ingwe’s FKF Premier League title ambitions?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani says beating arch rivals Gor Mahia in this weekend’s Mashemeji Derby will be a good statement of intent for their FKF Premier League title ambitions.

Leopards, a revered giant in Kenyan football, have not won the league title since 1998, and Ambani believes beating their sworn enemies can be a good step to breaking that lengthy drought.

After 23 matches, Leopards are on 36 points nine behind leaders Police FC who have played a match more. Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Ambani says winning against third placed K’Ogalo will re-ignite their title ambitions.

“I don’t think we are far off from the leaders. There is a nine-point gap and you never know anything can happen. If we win, we shorten that gap to six points and from there it is anyone’s game. Our ambition is to fight for the league title and winning against our rivals Gor will be a huge statement from us,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

The Mashemeji Derby pitting Gor and Leopards is the biggest fixture in Kenyan football, and it will be played at the refurbished Nyayo National Stadium which has not hosted a league fixture in almost three years.

