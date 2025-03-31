Pereira certain Cunha is committed to Wolves for now - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cunha celebrates his hatrick

English Premiership

Pereira certain Cunha is committed to Wolves for now

Published

LONDON, England, March 31, 2025 – Vitor Pereira has dismissed short-term fears over Matheus Cunha’s commitment to Wolves after the striker expressed a desire to leave.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Brazil international Cunha said in an interview with the Observer that he has told the club he needs to “take the next step” and fight for titles in his career.

The former Atletico Madrid player has a £62.5m release clause in the four-and-a-half-year deal he signed in February.

Wolves are 17th and nine points above the Premier League relegation zone before Tuesday’s home game against West Ham, and head coach Pereira has no immediate concerns about Cunha as the club look to secure their top flight status.

“He is committed. This is the present. The future, I don’t know,” Pereira said.

“He knows his potential. He is a top player. It’s normal he has the ambition to fight for titles. It’s natural. It happens with other players. But the most important thing is to be committed and help the team to achieve our targets. At the end of the season we will see.”

Cunha, who scored Brazil’s goal in their 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Argentina last week which cost Dorival Junior his job, has scored 15 times for Wolves this season.

He is currently halfway through a four-game ban for acting in an improper manner when he was sent off for clashing with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in Wolves’ FA Cup defeat on 1 March.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 25-year-old will sit out the visit of the Hammers and Saturday’s trip to Ipswich before being available to face Tottenham on 13 April.

Pereira added: “The focus is the next game. The focus is the team and Matheus makes part of the team, not for this game but my focus is my team.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved