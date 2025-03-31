Pereira certain Cunha is committed to Wolves for now

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, March 31, 2025 – Vitor Pereira has dismissed short-term fears over Matheus Cunha’s commitment to Wolves after the striker expressed a desire to leave.

Brazil international Cunha said in an interview with the Observer that he has told the club he needs to “take the next step” and fight for titles in his career.

The former Atletico Madrid player has a £62.5m release clause in the four-and-a-half-year deal he signed in February.

Wolves are 17th and nine points above the Premier League relegation zone before Tuesday’s home game against West Ham, and head coach Pereira has no immediate concerns about Cunha as the club look to secure their top flight status.

“He is committed. This is the present. The future, I don’t know,” Pereira said.

“He knows his potential. He is a top player. It’s normal he has the ambition to fight for titles. It’s natural. It happens with other players. But the most important thing is to be committed and help the team to achieve our targets. At the end of the season we will see.”

Cunha, who scored Brazil’s goal in their 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Argentina last week which cost Dorival Junior his job, has scored 15 times for Wolves this season.

He is currently halfway through a four-game ban for acting in an improper manner when he was sent off for clashing with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in Wolves’ FA Cup defeat on 1 March.

The 25-year-old will sit out the visit of the Hammers and Saturday’s trip to Ipswich before being available to face Tottenham on 13 April.

Pereira added: “The focus is the next game. The focus is the team and Matheus makes part of the team, not for this game but my focus is my team.”