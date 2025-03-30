Under-19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Kenya Crush Uganda with Dominant Bowling Display

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Kenya continued their impressive form in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Uganda on Sunday at the UNILAG Cricket Pitch in Lagos, Nigeria.

Another clinical performance by Kenya’s bowling unit set the foundation for a comfortable win, as Uganda was bundled out for just 69 runs.

Devastating Bowling Performance

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Uganda found themselves in deep trouble early, collapsing to 8 for 6 in just 7.3 overs.

Kenya’s pace duo of Neel Doshi and Antony Ndungu delivered a fiery opening spell that left the Ugandan batting lineup in tatters.

Doshi’s devastating hat-trick was the highlight of the day, reducing Uganda to 8 for 4 after just 4.3 overs.

Doshi (3 for 13) and Ndungu (3 for 16) were relentless, making it almost impossible for Uganda to recover.

Kenya further tightened their grip when Krishil Patel was introduced into the attack, picking up 4 for 11 to wrap up the Ugandan innings.

Other bowlers that Kenya used in the inning were Akshith Sekar and Stian Smith who despite ending wicketless they were able to put a lot of pressure on the Uganda batsmen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The only resistance from the Ugandan came from Ocen Peter (28) and Balidawa Ali (16), who combined for a 45-run partnership for the last wicket before Uganda was bowled out for 69 in 23.1 overs.

Kenya’s Steady Chase

Chasing a modest target, Kenya had a shaky start, losing Aditya Vekariya and Yuvraj Bhatyani within the first three overs with only eight runs on the board.

However, Stian Smith (29) and Rayan Kassam (16) steadied the innings, adding 32 runs in 12.3 overs before Smith was caught behind.

Skipper Yash Gohil then paired with Kassam to see off the remaining runs, their patient approach ensuring no further slip-ups.

The duo batted for 19.2 overs, sealing the win in 34.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Revenge for Kenya

This victory was particularly sweet for Kenya, as it avenged their loss to Uganda in the final of the Easter Youth ODI Series held in Jinja in April last year.

With two wins in two matches, Kenya now enjoys a rest day before their next challenge against host nation Nigeria, who suffered a crushing 122-run defeat to Tanzania after being bowled out for just 32 runs in 16.1 overs.

Kenya will look to maintain their winning streak as they inch closer to securing the sole qualification spot for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.