RB Leipzig sack head coach Rose & appoint Low - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Immediate former RB Leipzig head coach Marco Rose. PHOTO/RB LEIPZIG ENGLISH

Football

RB Leipzig sack head coach Rose & appoint Low

Published

LEIPZIG, Germany, March 30, 2025 – RB Leipzig have sacked head coach Marco Rose after their 1-0 Bundesliga defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach and appointed Zsolt Low as interim boss.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rose, 48, departs after two and a half years with Leipzig who are sixth in the Bundesliga table.

Low, who worked as Thomas Tuchel’s assistant manager at Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain, replaces Rose until the end of the season.

Leipzig have won three of their past 11 Bundesliga games but are only three points below the Champions League qualification places with seven matches remaining.

They also play in the semi-finals of the German Cup on Wednesday against Stuttgart.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp currently works for the Red Bull group as their head of global soccer.

Speaking in January, Klopp said “I will not be the coach of a Red Bull team,” should an opportunity arise.

Marcel Schafer, Leipzig’s managing director for sport, said: “We have believed in our co-operation with Marco and his team for a very long time and, up to now, tried everything to turn things around together.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Given the development and the continued lack of results, we’re all firmly convinced that we need new impetus for the remainder of the campaign in order to achieve our aims for the season.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved