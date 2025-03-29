Kalipus, Napule Win Third Edition of Lukenya University 10 Million Trees Half Marathon - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kalipus S Lamwai celebrates as he approaches the finish line during the third edition of the Lukenya University 10 Million Trees Half Marathon

Athletics

Kalipus, Napule Win Third Edition of Lukenya University 10 Million Trees Half Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Kalipus Lamwai and South Sudan’s Atalena Napule emerged victorious at the third edition of the Lukenya University 10 Million Trees Half Marathon held on Saturday at the University’s campus in Mtito Andei.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Leading gaming company Betika joined as a key sponsor in this edition, contributing Ksh 2 million in cash and kind to the event’s success.

The event attracted more than 200 athletes, both for the elite and fun races, including a thrilling Black Mamba Cycling ace.

The 2018 Hamburg Half Marathon winner Kalipus clocked 01:01:17 to emerge the winner following a strong finish to edge out Joseph Kimeli (01:01:22) who finished second with Jackson Kipleting (01:01:52) coming home third.

Napule fend off stiff competition from Ruth Chelangat and Ann Nyaguthie to win the women’s race in a time of 01:11:33 as Chelangat and Nyaguthie clocked 01:12:01 and 01:12:17, respectively.

Speaking after emerging victorious, Kalipus said he was using the race as part of his preparation for the upcoming Zurich Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in Madrid at the end of April.

“It was a good race, and winning today is a great boost for my training and confidence as I prepare to compete in Madrid next month. The competition was tough, but I pushed myself, and I’m happy with my performance, although I did not expect to emerge the winner,” he said.

“This race has given me the perfect platform to fine-tune my endurance and speed ahead of the big race in April.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the Women’s 10 km race, Ngong’s Diana Wanza clocked 33:53 to cut the tape first ahead of Wilfred Mbithe and Catherine Syokau who timed 33:56 and 34:12, respectively.

The male race saw Nelson Setek finish first after stopping the clock at 29:05, followed closely by Shadrack Ngumbau (29:07) and Michael Kasenga (29:11).

Winfred Mbithe in action during the third edition of the Lukenya University 10 Million Trees Half Marathon. She finished second in the women’s 10 KM race.

In the 21km Half Marathon, both the male and female winners walked away with Ksh 250,000 each, while the second-place finishers will earn Ksh 100,000.

The third-place athletes took home Ksh 75,000, with those finishing fourth receiving Ksh 50,000.

The fifth and sixth positions were awarded Ksh 30,000 and Ksh 20,000, respectively, while the seventh-placed athletes received Ksh 15,000.

Competitors who finish in eighth, ninth, and tenth place will each take home Ksh 10,000. 

The 10km Local Race saw the top male and female athletes each pocket Ksh 30,000, while the second-place finishers were awarded Ksh 25,000.

The third-place winners received Ksh 20,000, followed by Ksh 15,000 for fourth place. The fifth-place finishers earned Ksh 12,000, and the sixth-placed athletes took home Ksh 10,000.

Those finishing in seventh place were awarded Ksh 8,000, while eighth, ninth, and tenth-place finishers each earned Ksh 7,000.

Athletes in action during the third edition of the Lukenya University 10 Million Trees Half Marathon. Kalipus S Lamwai (068) won the race.

Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava said: “We believe in making a lasting impact beyond sports. Through Betika Na Community, we are not only empowering athletes but also championing environmental conservation and impacting communities.”

“This event aligns perfectly with our vision of a greener, healthier future. Seeing athletes and communities come together for this noble cause has been truly inspiring, and we are proud to have played a role in making it a success.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lukenya 10 Million Trees Half Marathon is an annual event organized by Lukenya University in Mtito Andei and is part of the university’s ambitious goal to plant 10 million trees by 2027, focusing on environmental conservation and climate change mitigation in dryland areas. 

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved