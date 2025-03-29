Kalipus, Napule Win Third Edition of Lukenya University 10 Million Trees Half Marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Kalipus Lamwai and South Sudan’s Atalena Napule emerged victorious at the third edition of the Lukenya University 10 Million Trees Half Marathon held on Saturday at the University’s campus in Mtito Andei.

Leading gaming company Betika joined as a key sponsor in this edition, contributing Ksh 2 million in cash and kind to the event’s success.

The event attracted more than 200 athletes, both for the elite and fun races, including a thrilling Black Mamba Cycling ace.

The 2018 Hamburg Half Marathon winner Kalipus clocked 01:01:17 to emerge the winner following a strong finish to edge out Joseph Kimeli (01:01:22) who finished second with Jackson Kipleting (01:01:52) coming home third.

Napule fend off stiff competition from Ruth Chelangat and Ann Nyaguthie to win the women’s race in a time of 01:11:33 as Chelangat and Nyaguthie clocked 01:12:01 and 01:12:17, respectively.

Speaking after emerging victorious, Kalipus said he was using the race as part of his preparation for the upcoming Zurich Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in Madrid at the end of April.

“It was a good race, and winning today is a great boost for my training and confidence as I prepare to compete in Madrid next month. The competition was tough, but I pushed myself, and I’m happy with my performance, although I did not expect to emerge the winner,” he said.

“This race has given me the perfect platform to fine-tune my endurance and speed ahead of the big race in April.”

In the Women’s 10 km race, Ngong’s Diana Wanza clocked 33:53 to cut the tape first ahead of Wilfred Mbithe and Catherine Syokau who timed 33:56 and 34:12, respectively.

The male race saw Nelson Setek finish first after stopping the clock at 29:05, followed closely by Shadrack Ngumbau (29:07) and Michael Kasenga (29:11). Winfred Mbithe in action during the third edition of the Lukenya University 10 Million Trees Half Marathon. She finished second in the women’s 10 KM race.

In the 21km Half Marathon, both the male and female winners walked away with Ksh 250,000 each, while the second-place finishers will earn Ksh 100,000.

The third-place athletes took home Ksh 75,000, with those finishing fourth receiving Ksh 50,000.

The fifth and sixth positions were awarded Ksh 30,000 and Ksh 20,000, respectively, while the seventh-placed athletes received Ksh 15,000.

Competitors who finish in eighth, ninth, and tenth place will each take home Ksh 10,000.

The 10km Local Race saw the top male and female athletes each pocket Ksh 30,000, while the second-place finishers were awarded Ksh 25,000.

The third-place winners received Ksh 20,000, followed by Ksh 15,000 for fourth place. The fifth-place finishers earned Ksh 12,000, and the sixth-placed athletes took home Ksh 10,000.

Those finishing in seventh place were awarded Ksh 8,000, while eighth, ninth, and tenth-place finishers each earned Ksh 7,000. Athletes in action during the third edition of the Lukenya University 10 Million Trees Half Marathon. Kalipus S Lamwai (068) won the race.

Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava said: “We believe in making a lasting impact beyond sports. Through Betika Na Community, we are not only empowering athletes but also championing environmental conservation and impacting communities.”

“This event aligns perfectly with our vision of a greener, healthier future. Seeing athletes and communities come together for this noble cause has been truly inspiring, and we are proud to have played a role in making it a success.”

The Lukenya 10 Million Trees Half Marathon is an annual event organized by Lukenya University in Mtito Andei and is part of the university’s ambitious goal to plant 10 million trees by 2027, focusing on environmental conservation and climate change mitigation in dryland areas.