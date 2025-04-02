Almost a saviour – is makeshift striker Maguire sign of Man Utd struggles?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOTTINGHAM, England, April 2, 2025 – With Manchester United trailing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and needing a goal to avoid a 13th defeat of the season, manager Ruben Amorim turned to the bench.

He had already withdrawn Joshua Zirkzee – scorer of three league goals since completing a £36.5m move to Old Trafford last summer – in favour of Rasmus Hojlund, who has contributed 13 league goals since United spent £72m on him in 2023.

With other attacking options scarce, Amorim took an approach familiar to coaches at all levels of the game – send on the big man.

In fairness, Harry Maguire almost came good as a makeshift striker, his bundled effort in the seventh minute of injury time beating Matz Sels but not fellow centre-back Murillo on the goalline.

Maguire registered more shots on target during his nine-minute cameo (one) than Zirkzee in 78 (zero) and Hojlund after coming on at the break (zero).

Little illustrates United’s desperation better than a 32-year-old centre-back being their most threatening weapon in the opposition penalty area.

“We tried with good opportunities, but in the last third, the last pass, the last assist wasn’t there. Then if we don’t have that we cannot score goals,” Amorim told TNT Sports after the game.

“This season is like that. We had a lot of shots on goal, we pushed the opponent to the last third, but in the last third we had a lack of quality.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We know the characters of the [Forest] team and one goal can put them in one situation that they love. We have to score two goals to win a match and that is frustrating as it was the beginning of the game. We helped them to win three points.”

Goals are clearly a problem for United – they have scored 37 in 30 league games this season, and are on track to beat their lowest Premier League goals return of 49 set in 2015-16.

But goals are far from the only metric that illustrates United’s struggles. Are Amorim’s side set for their worst Premier League campaign?

Points tally

United have 37 points after 30 games, meaning they have won 1.23 points per game this season.

The Red Devils’ worst points return in the Premier League era is 58 (1.57 points per game), which they achieved in 2021-22 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

United must win seven of their remaining eight matches to match that tally. Their past seven victories came across 21 games.

Position in the table

United are 13th in the table, which would comfortably be their worst finish in the Premier League.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Their eighth-place finish last season under Erik ten Hag is their worst to date, and United are now eight points adrift of Fulham who currently occupy that position.

Goals conceded

The top end of the pitch is not the only area United have struggled in.

Amorim’s side have been leaking goals at an alarming rate, 41 in 30 games to be precise.

Given that United conceded a record 58 goals last season, it’s unlikely that the class of 24-25 will beat that record.

Their average this season means they are on target to finish with 52 goals conceded.

Number of wins

United set a new low for wins in a Premier League season in 2021-22, with 16 victories under Solskjaer and Rangnick.

With just 10 victories this campaign, United will need to win six of their final seven matches to avoid setting a new unwanted record.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Number of defeats

Ten Hag achieved another dubious honour in 2023-24 – his side lost 14 games in the Premier League, a club record.

With 13 defeats already this season and eight games left to play, it would require a remarkable upturn in form for Amorim to avoid finishing the campaign with more.