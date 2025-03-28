When it rains, it pours: FKF ask EACC, DCI to help probe Matasi for matchfixing

2 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 28, 2025 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have sought the assistance of law enforcement agencies in investigations on Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi on match fixing allegations.

In a letter to the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), FKF CEO Harold Ndege has asked for help from the two bodies.

“The federation is undertaking its internal investigations pursuant to relevant FKF regulations but requests your good office to assist in the investigation of the said individual using the available state machinery in which upon the completion of the said investigations the federation would be in a position to take appropriate actions pursuant to its regulations and still reveal his accomplices,” Ndege said in a letter to both bodies.

Even then, the CEO admitted that there is a legal lacuna in Kenya concerning matchfixing offences.

“From a national laws perspective, match manipulation is akin to obtaining money by false pretense contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code and attempts and/or conspiracies contrary to Section 47A Anti-Corruptions and Economics Crimes Act. The federation appreciates that the said actions of match manipulation are not expressly provided for withing our criminal justice system but remains committed to curbing this vice through the involvement of public authorities,” he said.

Matasi was suspended for 90 days on Thursday following a video circulating on social media, allegedly showing the Kakamega Homeboyz custodian discussing with unknown persons on how to manipulate a match.

The federation stated that the longstanding custodian will be barred from featuring for his club as investigations into the authenticity of the video continue.

Matasi has reportedly denied the accusations, with Homeboyz chair Cleophas ‘Toto’ Shimanyula saying the goalkeeper remains innocent until proven guilty.