Kenya Battles Tough Conditions to Overcome Sierra Leone in U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Opener

16 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – Kenya’s U19 cricket team endured a challenging wicket but emerged victorious in their ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier opener, defeating Sierra Leone by 58 runs at the UNILAG Cricket Pitch in Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday.

In a low-scoring encounter, Kenya opted to bat first and fought their way to 149 runs in 48.9 overs. Their disciplined bowling attack then made quick work of Sierra Leone’s batting lineup, bundling them out for just 91 runs in 20.1 overs.

Gohil Anchors Kenya’s Innings Amid Batting Struggles

The sluggish Lagos pitch proved to be a tough test for Kenya’s batters. Early trouble saw them lose two wickets for just 34 runs after 11 overs. A 31-run stand between Yuvraj Bhatyani (25) and Stian Smith (23) helped steady the innings before Bhatyani retired hurt in the 18th over.

Captain Yash Gohil then took charge, grinding out a hard-fought 29 runs off 90 balls. His patient knock was crucial in difficult conditions as he built a vital 33-run partnership with Shlok Jayesh Saini (14) to push Kenya to a competitive total.

Sierra Leone’s bowling attack, led by George Sesay, kept the pressure on. Sesay delivered an outstanding spell, taking 5 wickets for 43 runs in 8.4 overs.

After the match, Gohil acknowledged the challenges posed by the pitch:

“The wicket was a bit slow, and quite a number of balls kept low, but we are happy we managed to play according to the conditions and eventually got what turned out to be a good total,” he said.

Kenya’s Bowlers Dominate in Swift Sierra Leone Collapse

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya’s bowlers took full advantage of the tricky conditions to dismantle Sierra Leone’s batting order. Akshith Sekar was the standout performer, claiming 3 wickets for just 17 runs in 4 overs. He was well-supported by Neel Doshi, who took 2 for 17 in his 4-over spell.

Sierra Leone’s captain Raymond Coker (32) and an unbeaten 33 from Sesay were the only significant contributions in an otherwise weak batting performance. Their innings came to an abrupt end at 91 runs in just 20.1 overs.

Adapting to Conditions Key for Tournament Success

Reflecting on the win, Smith emphasized the importance of adjusting to the Lagos pitches for the remainder of the tournament:

“The team that will adapt to the conditions and play accordingly will stand the best chance of winning the tournament. It’s not about big scores here—it’s about being smart with bat and ball,” Smith said.

What’s Next? A Crucial Test Against Uganda

Kenya’s win provides them with much-needed momentum, but their next challenge will be even tougher. They face regional rivals Uganda, a three-time U19 Cricket World Cup finalist, in what is expected to be a decisive match in the tournament.

With Uganda boasting a strong squad, Kenya will need to fine-tune their batting approach while maintaining their bowling dominance if they are to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Can Kenya carry this momentum into their clash against Uganda? All eyes will be on them in the next encounter.