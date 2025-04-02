KCB youngster Okwaro banking on Afcon Under 20 to raise stock - Capital Sports
KCB's Manzur Okwaro in action against Sofapaka. PHOTO/KCB FOOTBALL CLUB

Harambee Stars

KCB youngster Okwaro banking on Afcon Under 20 to raise stock

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 2, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) youngster Manzur Okwaro is keen to market himself at the upcoming Africa Under 20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Okwaro wants to follow in the footsteps of renowned players who came to prominence at past editions of the competition.

“When you look at the history of the competition, you see there are many players who started out from the tournament and afterwards earned good moves. I want to give it my all in the competition and put myself out there and then, maybe go professional,” the youngster said.

The versatile defender is part of Salim Babu’s squad that have been training in Thika in preparation for the continental showpiece.

He has been a pivotal piece of Babu’s puzzle, having played for the Nairobi City Stars boss at the 2023 Cecafa Under 18 Championships in Kisumu.

Okwaro was also part of the side that qualified for the Afcon Under 20 at last year’s edition of the Cecafa qualifiers in Tanzania.

The latest episode in his meteoric rise has been his debut for the senior side in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon at the Nyayo Stadium — a fortnight ago.

Okwaro says nothing makes him prouder than to don the national jersey and fly the national flag.

“I feel honoured to get this opportunity to represent my country. So far so good…the chemistry in the team is great considering most of the players know each other and have been together for quite a while. Everyone is ready including the technical bench,” he said.

Kenya kick off their campaign against fellow debutants Sierra Leone on May 28, before squaring up to defending champions Senegal and Zambia in their other Group C matches.

The gargantuan task notwithstanding, Okwaro is confident they can slay the ‘Goliaths’ before them.

“We are not just going to participate but to make an impact. Even though all the teams are tough, I think we are up to the task of making Kenya proud,” he said.

The Junior Stars face Ulinzi Stars in a friendly at the Kasarani Annex, this afternoon.

