Sunshine Development Tour: Njoroge Kibugu Takes Round Two Lead At East Africa Swing

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Apr 1 – Windsor’s Njoroge Kibugu, returned a leading scorecard of 3-under par, 68 to climb to the top of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Qualifying School (Q-School) tournament leaderboard.

The result saw him take his total tally to 3-under par, 139 after round two action at the par –71 Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha, Kenya.

On what was a tough day all round as players sought to make the CUT, Njoroge who started the day T5 on a score of Par, played steadily through the first nine, holding par in the first eight holes, before birding the par-4 ninth.

He would take a similar approach on the back nine, carding pars on the first three holes as the field around him crumbled, with overnight leader Lejirma and Mike Kisia, who was in second at this point, bogeying the par-4 tenth.

Njoroge would then record back-to-back birdies at the par-4 13th and par-5 14th holes he had bogeyed in the first round, before playing safely through the tricky last three holes, which claimed many casualties in the round, including the round one leader and runner-up.

Speaking on his round, Njoroge said;

“I can’t complain about today’s round, I hit the ball the way I wanted to hit it and placed it where I wanted. I hit plenty of fairways and enough greens to make enough pars. I gave myself chances to make birdies on the front nine, they just didn’t drop, I am quite surprised I got more birdies in the back nine.”

“I hope to continue to be consistent, through the next rounds, stick to my game plan and process. I have been here before, I know what I need to do and hopefully I will end up on top.” He added.

-Lejirma stumble- Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s John Lejirma follows his shot off a fairway during round two action at the East Africa Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Qualifying School

Round one leader, Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s John Lejirma, stumbled at the back nine, with bogeys on the par-4 10th, par-3 15th, par-5 17th and par-4 18th, to relinquish the lead and finish in second with a round score of 1-over par 72, taking his overall score to 2-under par, 140.

Speaking on his round, Lejirma said, “Coming in today, my goal was to keep the momentum going, unfortunately I ran into some hiccups, especially in the second nine, where I dropped shots at 17 and 18. First nine went well, but it couldn’t stick.”

“I am going into tomorrow with my chin up, my main focus will be to stick to my game plan, staying present and making good decisions on the course.” He said.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow had a tough start to the round, with back-to-back bogeys on the first and second, and a further one on the fifth, a rally on the back nine, would eventually end in his fourth bogey of the day at the 18th, to return a round score of 1-over par 72, taking his overall score to 1-under par, 141, to see him maintain 3rd place on the leaderboard.

Speaking on his round, Snow said, “I had a very slow start, I bogeyed the first two holes and couldn’t get anything going. It’s frustrating, really but I’m still in the tournament, so I am going to try to stay low in the next two days.”

“You’ve got to stay patient on this golf course, because it can really bite you. Overall I gave myself a chance in the round but I couldn’t capitalize, hopefully I can do the next two days.”

“There’s a lot of golf, in the next two rounds. I got to play a little bit better than I did today and give myself more chances and see what happens the next two days.” He added. Winsdor Golf Hotel & Country Club’s Njoroge Kibugu, lines up a putt in round two action at the East Africa Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Qualifying School tournament

It was a round to forget for round one’s runner up, Isaiah Otuke, who returned a score of 8-over par 79, to drop 14 places to sixteenth on the leaderboard, with an overall score of 6-over par, 148.

The biggest gains on the leaderboard included, Golf Park’s Galgalo Abraham, who moved up fifteen places to 9th place, with a round score of 1-under par 70, tied with Dismas Indiza who moved up eight places and Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera, moving nine places up to sixth place.

A total of 52 golfers made the CUT, which was set at 18 Over par, to play in round three and four, the list includes 13 amateurs, among them ladies Kellie Gachanga and Joyce Wanjiru.

The field of 54 will be targeting a share of the Ksh 1 Million prize purse, and more importantly the top ten slots that will earn them an invite to play at the Sunshine Tour Final Stage Qualifier, set for 8th to the 11th of April 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Round three action tees off at 7:30 AM, with the pair of Anthony Macharia Irungu teeing off from the 10th as Alfred Nandwa, William Odek and Sammy Mulama getting the round underway from the first tee.

The leading group of Greg Snow, John Lejirma and Njoroge Kibugu will tee off at 8:42 AM, off the first tee.