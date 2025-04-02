Jokic sets NBA record in 61-point haul

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DENVER, United States, April 2, 2025 – The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic hit a career-high 61 points as he recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history.

The Serb, a three-time MVP, claimed 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 140-139 overtime defeat by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena.

The previous record was held by Nuggets team-mate Russell Westbrook, who scored 57 points and made 13 rebounds and 11 assists for Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

Westbrook, who joined the Nuggets in 2024, missed a lay-up with 10 seconds remaining in overtime with the Nuggets leading 139-138.

He then fouled Nickeil Alexander-Walker in trying to block a three-point attempt with 0.1 seconds on the clock.

Alexander-Walker made two of the three free throws to seal a dramatic Timberwolves victory.

They were without Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, who were serving one-match bans for their part in a brawl with the Detroit Pistons this week.

The Timberwolves are seventh in the Western Conference and the Nuggets third.

Curry shines for Warriors

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry hit 12 three-pointers in a 52-point haul as the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 134-125 at FedEx Forum.

“The guy’s 37 years old – it’s incredible,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“I can’t believe he’s still doing this at this age. But he’s put the work in and he’s still got it.

“Fifty-two points with people draped all over him all game long. The conditioning, the skill, the audacity, the belief. It’s incredible to watch Steph at work.”

Victory lifted the Warriors above the Grizzlies and into fifth in the Western Conference.