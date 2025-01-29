Pirates issue cry for help from fans in bid for Kenya Cup survival - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

South Coast Pirates in a past match. PHOTO/SOUTH COAST PIRATES FACEBOOK

Kenya Cup

Pirates issue cry for help from fans in bid for Kenya Cup survival

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 29, 2025 – Kenya Cup newbies South Coast Pirates are appealing to fans to consider paying an entry fee to watch their matches.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The club says the request has been necessitated by tough financial times, adding that fans are free to pay whatever amount they see fit.

“However, due to our current critical financial situation, we humbly request our supporters to make a voluntary contribution in lieu of an admission fee. For context, other clubs charge an entry fee of KES 300. This is just a suggested contribution, and any amount is welcome,” the club said in a statement.

They added: “If some fans can contribute a bit more, we truly appreciate it. If less or even nothing, that’s absolutely fine too.

The Diani-based club have, however, reiterated that the payment is voluntary and would rather have a multitude of supporters cheering them on.

“Our priority is having hundreds of fans cheering us on rather than a limited crowd who can pay. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of our team,” they said.

The coasterians play their home matches at Seacrest Grounds where they clinched their maiden Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championships  with a 16-14 win over Impala RFC in April, last year.

By then, they had secured qualification to the top flight where the going has been tough for them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Their latest result was a 38-08 loss to Mwamba RFC on Matchday 7 at the Ngong’ Racecourse, last Saturday.

The next encounter is a home fixture against Nakuru RFC.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved