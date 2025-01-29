Pirates issue cry for help from fans in bid for Kenya Cup survival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 29, 2025 – Kenya Cup newbies South Coast Pirates are appealing to fans to consider paying an entry fee to watch their matches.

The club says the request has been necessitated by tough financial times, adding that fans are free to pay whatever amount they see fit.

“However, due to our current critical financial situation, we humbly request our supporters to make a voluntary contribution in lieu of an admission fee. For context, other clubs charge an entry fee of KES 300. This is just a suggested contribution, and any amount is welcome,” the club said in a statement.

They added: “If some fans can contribute a bit more, we truly appreciate it. If less or even nothing, that’s absolutely fine too.

The Diani-based club have, however, reiterated that the payment is voluntary and would rather have a multitude of supporters cheering them on.

“Our priority is having hundreds of fans cheering us on rather than a limited crowd who can pay. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of our team,” they said.

The coasterians play their home matches at Seacrest Grounds where they clinched their maiden Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championships with a 16-14 win over Impala RFC in April, last year.

By then, they had secured qualification to the top flight where the going has been tough for them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Their latest result was a 38-08 loss to Mwamba RFC on Matchday 7 at the Ngong’ Racecourse, last Saturday.

The next encounter is a home fixture against Nakuru RFC.