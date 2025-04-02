Gor’s Rooney Onyango seals move to Norwegian club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 2, 2025 – Harambee Stars right back Rooney Onyango has joined Norwegian side Sogndal Football on a two-year contract.

In a statement, the second-tier side said they have reached an agreement with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia for the defender’s signature.

“Sogndal Fotball and Gor Mahia FC have agreed on a transfer for defender Ronney Onyango Otieno, born August 8, 2001! The agreement extends through the 2027 season,” the club said.

Onyango attended a trial at Sogndal in January and February during which he impressed the technical bench.

“At the end of February, after this year’s training camp, Ronney was on a trial match in Sogndal. He sat on the bench against Lyn, started against Hødd, was in Ålesund and started again in the match against Stabæk,” the club said.

They added: “Through several weeks of training and in the friendly matches he did his job well, but in mid-March he traveled to the national team training camp.”

Speaking at the same time, Onyango expressed his excitement at joining Sogndal, describing it as ‘love at first sight.’

“It was great to come to Sogndal for a trial. I felt at home from the first second, and everyone at the club was fantastic towards me. Teammates, coaching staff and everyone around were very friendly and helpful,” he said.

The defender admitted his heart had been set on the Norwegian side after undergoing trials.

“It’s a big deal to sign a contract, and I’m very happy. I really wanted to come to Sogndal after the trial, and now I just have to keep working to get better. I’m looking forward to getting started and achieving things together with the team, he says with a big smile,” Onyango said.

The rightback joined K’Ogalo in 2023 from Muhoroni Youth and went on to win the FKF Premier League title with the 21-time champions.

He has also been a mainstay of the national team, having debuted against Russia in 2022.

Onyango was the subject of a failed transfer to Tanzanian giants Singida FC, the defender refusing the move even after Gor had received his transfer fee.