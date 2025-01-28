Al Azizia, Gachanka Queens Crowned Bingwafest Mountain Edition Champions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MERU, Kenya, Jan 28 – The Mountain Edition of the 2024/25 Betika BingwaFest culminated on Sunday at a packed Kinoru Stadium as home-team Al Azizia and Gachanka Queens were crowned champions in the men’s and women’s football respectively, pocketing KES 1 million each.

This was the fifth stop for the multi-disciplinary event which kicked off with the Western Region edition held in Mumias in August last year before moving to Kisumu in September for the Nyanza Edition, followed by the Eastern Region chapter in October at Machakos, and the Rift Valley edition at Eldoret in December to wrap action in 2024.

Winners in the football and rugby disciplines for both men and women pocketed KES 1 million each, first runners up KES 500, 000 each, and second runners up KES 250,000 each.

The winning teams in the 3×3 basketball went home with KES 500,000, first runners up KES 250,000, and second runners up KES 100,000.

Al Azizia, based in Meru’s Majengo Slums, were off to a perfect start in the first half as goals by Benjamin Murimi and Zachary Tisa saw them lead 2-0 at the break.

Al Azizia added one more in the second half through Dennis Waweru while Mitunguu United late goal from the penalty spot was not enough to inspire a comeback.

Gachanka Queens had to dig a little harder in the second half, seeing off Black Panther Queens by a solitary goal scored in the second half.

Ruthless Kinale Forest trounced over Murang’a Troades 53-0 in the women’s rugby as homeside Meru RFC beat MKU Titans 17-0 to clinch the men’s rugby title with other home teams Meru University Ladies and Meru Wardogs settling for the third spots after wins against Karatina Ladies and Murang’a University respectively.

BingwaFest Basketball action between Twende (blue) and Kwetu (black) at the newly-installed basketball court at Kinoru Stadium on Sunday

In basketball, Hawks edged Rimculture 21-16 in the women’s final as Twende beat Kwetu 22-15 to be crowned the men’s champions.

Athletics did not take place as scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances on Friday, with the organizer and relevant stakeholders looking into the matter.

Speaking after the final at Kinoru on Sunday afternoon, Betika Brand Manager Eric Mwiti said: “We were very happy with the receptions we got in Meru throughout the week, capped by the massive fans turnout on Sunday during the final.”

“It was our second time in Meru having held the Meru Football Challenge last year, and we purpose to do so again this year. When we came to Kinoru we found that they did not have a basketball court and we installed one and that will serve the people of Meru in that sport perfectly.”

“It was unfortunate that we did not get to have athletics but it is something that we are looking into with the relevant stakeholders.”

Focus now shifts to the Coast Region Edition whose date will be announced in due time.”