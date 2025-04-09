Old sheriff in town: Gor striker Omalla free to play after troubled season - Capital Sports
Omalla
Benson Omalla celebrates a goal during a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenyan Premier League

Old sheriff in town: Gor striker Omalla free to play after troubled season

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 9, 2025 – Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla is eligible to play for the club again after receiving his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Lebanese club Al Safa FC.

In a statement, the 21-time FKF Premier League champions said the former Western Stima striker is good to go after receiving the all-clear from Fifa.

“Striker Benson Omalla is now free to play for us after being cleared by FIFA; the player has been training with us for sometime as we wait for clearance,” the club said.

Omalla joined the Lebanese side at the beginning of the 2024/25 season, having topped the scoring charts with 19 goals to help K’Ogalo win their 21st league crown.

However, the 23-year-old’s dream move turned into a nightmare following the precarious security situation in Lebanon that brought everything to a halt.

The situation was exacerbated by eight months without salary, which culminated in Omalla cancelling his contract with the club.

He rejoined K’Ogalo in the January transfer window but his troubles were far from over.

Due to Al Safa’s failure to provide the ITC, Omalla has been missing in action for Gor as Sinisa Mihic’s side struggle for goals.

Recently, the Croat bemoaned the number nine’s extended absence, noting that he is someone the team could use in the title run-in.

Omalla is in line to make his K’Ogalo return over the weekend when they face Bandari FC in a FKF Mozzartbet Cup.

