Tournament Review: Kenya’s U19 Campaign Ends in Familiar Frustration – Time for a Rethink

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Kenya’s quest to return to the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup ended in disappointment once again, as the team finished third in the just-concluded Africa Qualifier in Lagos, Nigeria.

Losses to eventual winners Tanzania and runners-up Namibia dashed their hopes of a second World Cup appearance since 2004 — a painful reality that has become all too familiar for Kenyan cricket fans.

Same Script, Different Year

Since losing their automatic qualification in 2004, Kenya’s path to the U19 World Cup has been through the regional qualifiers.

However, the story has rarely changed. The team often enters as one of the pre-tournament favourites, only to fall short when it matters most.

Their only qualification in the past two decades came in 2018, when Kenya hosted the qualifiers.

This year was no different. Kenya started strong with wins over Sierra Leone and Uganda, showcasing moments of brilliance — especially in their dominant bowling performances.

But cracks quickly began to show in key matches, particularly in how the team handled pressure situations and modest chases.

Batting Let Kenya Down — Again

Kenya’s batting throughout the tournament left a lot to be desired.

The team struggled to play out 50 overs, wasted far too many balls, and often lacked intent and clarity in how to pace an innings.

This was most evident in their collapse against Tanzania, where they took 257 balls to score just 60 runs while chasing a target of 115.

Even in their final and must-win clash against Namibia, the story was familiar: a top-order collapse, soft dismissals, and a clear lack of adaptation to the conditions.

Despite flashes of individual effort — particularly from captain Yash Gohil — there was no cohesive batting strategy across the tournament.

Tactical and Structural Issues Need Urgent Attention



Kenya’s shortcomings weren’t limited to the field. Tactical decisions, such as persisting with out-of-form players and questionable batting orders, raised eyebrows throughout the campaign.

However, the broader issue lies in player development and preparation.

Some players appeared tactically naïve and technically ill-equipped for high-level competition.

This speaks volumes about the lack of structured development pathways for junior players in Kenya.

Clearly, the problem is not just about selection for the tournament, but what happens before and after such events.

Where Does Kenya Go From Here?

With more than half of the current squad aging out of U19 eligibility, the time to rebuild is now — not in 2026.

Cricket Kenya must take responsibility for nurturing talent consistently and supporting clubs where these players are developed.

There needs to be more than just a training camp before qualifiers.

Regular age-group cricket, structured mentorship, and strategic investment in grassroots and club-level systems are non-negotiable going forward.

Failure to do so will likely see Kenya endure yet another cycle of regret and missed opportunity come the 2027 qualifiers.

Final Thoughts

Kenya may have survived the drop into Division Two, but unless serious introspection and action follow this campaign, finishing third in Africa may soon become the best-case scenario rather than a disappointing one.

If Kenya is serious about returning to the global stage, the work must begin today.