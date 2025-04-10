Kenya Cup Final is Here! Kabras, Oilers Readies for the Ultimate Showdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The stage is set for a thrilling climax to the 2024/2025 Kenya Cup season as Kabras Sugar RFC and Menengai Oilers prepare to clash in what promises to be an electrifying final.

The eagerly anticipated fixture – dubbed the Rai Derby – will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Kakamega ASK Showground.

The Kenya Cup is the country’s premier 15s rugby club competition and this season has delivered high-octane action and unforgettable moments, culminating in two of Kenya’s top rugby powerhouses making it to the final.

Kabras Sugar RFC, continuing their reign in Kenyan rugby, enjoyed another stellar campaign, finishing the regular season unbeaten with 52 points.

Their dominance has extended to 39 consecutive unbeaten Kenya Cup matches since February 2022. They booked their spot in the final after a commanding 45-6 win over Nondescripts RFC in the semis on March 29.

Speaking ahead of the final, Kabras Sugar Head Coach Carlos Katywa, said his team is confident of defending their title, “We’ve had a strong season and are proud of the consistency the team has shown so far.

Preparations for the final have been going well, and the boys are focused and ready for the challenge ahead. We’re not taking anything for granted, reaching another final is an honor, but the job is not done yet.

“We have a lot of respect for Menengai Oilers. They’ve been outstanding this season and have proven they can match up against any team as we witnessed during the semis. Saturday’s game will be tough, but we are determined to give our fans a performance worthy of another Kenya Cup title. Expect a physical, tactical, and passionate battle, the kind of rugby the Kenya Cup final deserves.”

Menengai Oilers, on the other hand, have demonstrated grit and brilliance throughout the season.

They recorded a massive 76-13 victory over Kisumu RFC on Match Day 15 and wrapped up the regular season in third place with 47 points.

They battled their way past KU Blak Blad in the playoffs before stunning KCB RFC with a 31-8 win in the semi-finals to set up a mouth-watering final clash with Kabras Sugar.

Menengai Oilers Head Coach, Gibson Were said his side is well prepared for the challenge, “Reaching the Kenya Cup final is a proud moment for the team and everyone associated with Menengai Oilers. It’s a reward for the hard work the boys have put in throughout the season. Our preparations have been focused, intense, and deliberate. We’ve built momentum at the right time, and there’s a real sense of belief in the camp.”

“We know what’s at stake, and we’re looking forward to putting in a solid performance against a top side like Kabras. They’ve set the standard over the years, but we are here to compete and hopefully secure our first Kenya Cup title. Fans can expect great rugby, because we will give it everything we got,” he added.

KRU CEO Thomas Odundo said: “Everything is in place for what promises to be a spectacular end to the 2024/25 Kenya Cup season. Both teams have prepared extensively, and fans can look forward to high-quality rugby from two of the best clubs in the country.

“Kakamega will come alive with energy and excitement this weekend, and we are thrilled to welcome rugby lovers from across the country. The support from Kenya Breweries through the Tusker brand has been instrumental in elevating this event, and we are confident that this final will be a memorable celebration of rugby and community.”

As part of the partnership, KBL will also reward the top-performing teams in the 2024/25 Kenya Cup season with prize money – a move aimed at incentivizing excellence and promoting the sport’s growth.

The prize distribution will see the Kenya Cup winner take home Ksh 300,000, while the runners-up will receive Ksh 200,000.

The third-place team will get Ksh 100,000, with teams finishing in fourth, fifth, and sixth places receiving Ksh 75,000, Ksh 50,000, and Ksh 50,000 respectively.

-By KRU Website-