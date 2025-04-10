Kisumu To Host BingwaFest National Finals with Over Ksh 31m At Stake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The national finals of the 2024/25 Betika BingwaFest are set to take place April 15-20 in Kisumu.

Teams and individuals will battle for a share of the over KES 31 million prize purse.

The multi-disciplinary sport extravaganza is set to bring together 16 football teams (8 men, 8 women), 24 rugby teams (16 men, 8 women), 32 basketball teams (16 men and 16 women), and more than 250 athletes.

Speaking ahead of the national showdown, Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava said: “This tournament has been more than just a competition. We aimed to have a tournament that mirrored the Olympics, rewarding men and women equally, and it has been such a success,” he said.

“It has been about nurturing talent, strengthening communities through various ways including free medical camps, and inspiring the next generation of Kenyan sportsmen and women. We remain committed to empowering youth through sports, and BingwaFest has made that possible over the past couple of months as we traversed the country. We look forward to a week of top talent on display across the various disciplines.” Bandari Youth’s Yusuf Ali celebrates after scoring against Simba Apparel in the men’s final at the BingwaFest Coast Edition

Winners in football and rugby, both men and women, will be awarded Ksh 2.5 million each (Ksh1.5 million in cash and Ksh 1 million in kind to a charity of choice at their region) while the winning teams in the 3×3 basketball will go home Ksh 750,000 richer and receive Ksh 1 million in kind to a charity of choice at their region as well.

The first runners-up for football and rugby will be awarded Ksh 750,000, while the second runners-up are set to receive Ksh 400,000.

In basketball, the teams that finish second and third will take home Ksh 400,000 and Ksh 200,000, respectively.

Apart from the team prizes, there will be individual recognition. The Top Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, Best Defender and Most Valuable Player will cumulatively pocket Ksh 50,000, while the rugby MVP and top points scorer will receive Ksh 50,000 each.

Judith Pantaleo of Bulldogs attempts a basket during the Nairobi Region BingwaFest final against Starlets on Sunday.

In basketball, winners in the dunking competition will pocket Ksh 50,000, while those in the 3-point challenge will go home with Ksh 30,000.

Up to Ksh 12 million will be up for grabs in the various track disciplines that will be on show, with both male and female athletes receiving equal prize money.

The 10,000m race will be the most lucrative, with gold medalists taking home Ksh 400,000 as the first and second runners-up will pocket Ksh 350,000 and Ksh 300,000, respectively. Women’s BingwaFest Nairobi Edition 10,000m action at the Nairobi West Prisons. Viola Chepngeno (140) won the race.

Athletes who finish fourth and fifth will round off the prize bracket and will receive Ksh 200,000 and Ksh 100,000, in that order.

Just like it has been the case in the regional editions, Betika, in partnership with Zuri Health, will host a medical camp throughout the weekend, free for all.

Football action will kick off on Tuesday 15th with preliminary stages at the Moi Stadium and the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground, Mamboleo while rugby kicks off on Friday 18th at the Kisumu Polytechnic before shifting to Mamboleo on Sunday for the finals.

Basketball will tip-off on Friday at the Mamboleo Grounds, while athletics action takes place on Thursday 17th, at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, Siaya followed by the awarding during the official opening ceremony on Friday at Mamboleo.