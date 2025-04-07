Kipchoge to join NOCK as athletes representative - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge at the Old Trafford. PHOTO/MANCHESTER UNITED X

Athletics

Kipchoge to join NOCK as athletes representative

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7, 2025 – Double world record holder Eliud Kipchoge is in line for election as an athletes’ representative at this month’s National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two-time Olympic marathon champion was unveiled as part of the team of NOCK presidential aspirant Shadrack Maluki at the Eka Hotel in Nairobi on Monday morning.

Elaborating on Kipchoge’s inclusion in the team, Athletics Kenya (AK) Youth development committee chair Barnaba Korir said it was based on the athlete’s decorated CV as far as his track record is concerned.

“The federation (AK) sat down and looked at the list of top athletes. We nominated Eliud, having looked at the list and unanimously agreed to nominate him as his track record speaks for itself. We believe that he brings an added advantage to NOCK,” Korir, who is vying for the first deputy president post, said.

Korir further said Kipchoge’s inclusion is the continuation of their vision of getting as many Kenyan athletes into the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as possible.

Current holder of the position, former Shujaa star Humphrey Kayange, is also part of the IOC.

While Kipchoge will be the male athletes’ representative, national women’s rugby 7s team captain Grace Adhiambo will stand in for the females.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved