Kipchoge to join NOCK as athletes representative

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7, 2025 – Double world record holder Eliud Kipchoge is in line for election as an athletes’ representative at this month’s National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) elections.

The two-time Olympic marathon champion was unveiled as part of the team of NOCK presidential aspirant Shadrack Maluki at the Eka Hotel in Nairobi on Monday morning.

Elaborating on Kipchoge’s inclusion in the team, Athletics Kenya (AK) Youth development committee chair Barnaba Korir said it was based on the athlete’s decorated CV as far as his track record is concerned.

“The federation (AK) sat down and looked at the list of top athletes. We nominated Eliud, having looked at the list and unanimously agreed to nominate him as his track record speaks for itself. We believe that he brings an added advantage to NOCK,” Korir, who is vying for the first deputy president post, said.

Korir further said Kipchoge’s inclusion is the continuation of their vision of getting as many Kenyan athletes into the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as possible.

Current holder of the position, former Shujaa star Humphrey Kayange, is also part of the IOC.

While Kipchoge will be the male athletes’ representative, national women’s rugby 7s team captain Grace Adhiambo will stand in for the females.