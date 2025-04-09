Mutuku confident of ascending to NOCK presidency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 9, 2025 – National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) presidential candidate Francis Mutuku is brimming with confidence ahead of the national elections on April 24.

Mutuku believes his vision for Kenyan sports speaks to the hearts of the voters as well as all the other stakeholders in the industry.

“We are very confident that we have a strong vision. Our appeal is that the voters will support us and once they do it…they will never regret. It is a promise of a bright future, a promise to continue the work of transformation that NOCK has been undertaking…for the next eight years,” he said.

Mutuku further said they have managed to canvass successfully for votes among the 29 delegates expected to vote at the polls by explicitly outlining his vision. NOCK Anthony Ombok Jamal receive from IEBC Westlands Constituency Returning Officer Muthee Gakuru. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

“We have been able to speak to the voters…we have been able to explain our vision and outline our track record. We have been able to present a passion for the sport and care for the athletes. When we speak, we just don’t speak by words but backed by a lot of action, great attitude and backed by the experience we have been able to provide…and we are still doing it,” he said.

The outgoing secretary general of NOCK was speaking at Nyayo House when he presented his nomination papers at the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices, along with his team of aspirants. Humphrey Kayange receives his certificate from IEBC Westlands Constituency Returning Officer Muthee Gakuru.

Mutuku said he is cognisant of the crowded in-tray that awaits him should he assume office.

Top on the agenda is fastracking preparations for upcoming competitions, including Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Youth Olympics in Dakar — both slated for next year.

“We will need to put the management teams in place so they can start preparing our athletes for the competitions that we will have in the next year. We also need to immediately start engaging on Olympic Solidarity Programmes so that teams, athletes and coaches can get opportunities for scholarship,” he said.

Mutuku will face off with current NOCK first deputy president Shadrack Maluki who announced his bid on Monday at Eka Hotel.

Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) president Anthony Otieno Jamal and current NOCK treasurer Anthony Kariuki will be Mutuku’s running mates — vying for the first and second deputy presidents respectively.

