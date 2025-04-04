Prisons caged by Zamalek in Africa Club volleyball opener - Capital Sports
Kenya Prisons volleyball team in action during the CAVB African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt in 2019

Volleyball

Prisons caged by Zamalek in Africa Club volleyball opener

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – Kenya Prisons lost in straight sets to defending champions Zamalek in the opening match of the Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday evening.

The wardresses exhibited a gallant fighting spirit against the Egyptian giants, narrowly losing 25-23 in the first set.

The two-time continental champions then cruised to a 25-17 triumph in the second set.

Josp Barasa’s side came back guns blazing in the ultimate set but just like in the beginning, they came up short with a narrow 25-23 scoreline.

The wardresses will be out to make amends in their next Pool B encounter against Botswana’s Spiking Stars.

Kenya’s other representatives in the competition include five-time champions Kenya Pipeline and two-time champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

The oil merchants are in Pool D alongside Cameroon’s Litto, Rwanda Police and Descartes of Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, the bankers face 10-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt, Soccocim, and VC la Loi in Pool C.

