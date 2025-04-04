Prisons caged by Zamalek in Africa Club volleyball opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – Kenya Prisons lost in straight sets to defending champions Zamalek in the opening match of the Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday evening.

The wardresses exhibited a gallant fighting spirit against the Egyptian giants, narrowly losing 25-23 in the first set.

The two-time continental champions then cruised to a 25-17 triumph in the second set.

Josp Barasa’s side came back guns blazing in the ultimate set but just like in the beginning, they came up short with a narrow 25-23 scoreline.

The wardresses will be out to make amends in their next Pool B encounter against Botswana’s Spiking Stars.

Kenya’s other representatives in the competition include five-time champions Kenya Pipeline and two-time champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

The oil merchants are in Pool D alongside Cameroon’s Litto, Rwanda Police and Descartes of Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, the bankers face 10-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt, Soccocim, and VC la Loi in Pool C.