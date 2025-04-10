Doncic hits 45 points to inspire Lakers clinch seeded play-off spot - Capital Sports
Luka Doncic spent six and a half seasons at the Dallas Mavericks

Basketball

Doncic hits 45 points to inspire Lakers clinch seeded play-off spot

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Apr 10 – An emotional Luka Doncic helped the Los Angeles Lakers clinch a seeded play-off spot as he hit 45 points during a 112-97 win against former side Dallas Mavericks.

The Slovenian completed a mid-season trade to the Lakers from the Mavericks in February in one of the most surprising moves in NBA history.

T-shirts with the message “Hvala za vse”, which is Slovenian for “Thank you for everything”, were given to fans in the American Airlines Center in recognition of Doncic’s six and a half seasons in Texas.

Doncic was reduced to tears as the Mavericks played a pre-game video tribute to the 26-year-old, while his every touch was cheered by the home fans during the opening minutes of the contest.

He quickly put sentiment aside, putting up 13 points in the first quarter and 31 by half-time.

He finished with eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in his 38 minutes on court.

“Everybody saw me, the way I reacted to the video,” Doncic told ESPN.

“All these fans, I really appreciate it, man. All the team-mates I had, everybody had my back. I’m just happy.

“I love these fans, I love this city, but it’s time to move on.”

LeBron James, 40, hit 27 points, including 13 in the final quarter.

The win means the Lakers are guaranteed a top-six seed in the Western Conference play-offs, and they can seal the third-seed spot with a win in either of their two remaining matches.

