Kenyan clubs romp into Africa Volleyball Club quarters
KCB players celebrate in a past match. PHOTO: CAVB - AFRICA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Volleyball

Kenyan clubs romp into Africa Volleyball Club quarters

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 10, 2025 – Kenyan teams at the Africa Volleyball Club Championships in Abuja, Nigeria, all qualified for the quarters after comprehensive wins in the round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Two-time continental champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) thrashed Customs Services of Nigeria in straight sets of 25-19, 25-16 and 25-17.

The win was a perfect way for Japheth Munala’s side to bounce back after a disheartening 3-2 loss to record champions Al Ahly of Egypt on Monday night.

They face another Egyptian opposition, defending champions Zamalek, in a quarterfinal match-up slated for Wednesday evening.

Another Kenyan representative, Kenya Pipeline, secured their slot in the last eight with a 3-0 thrashing of Spiking Sports Club of Botswana.

Geoffrey Omondi’s side were imperious, demolishing the minnows in sets of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-6.

The African bronze medalists will fancy their chances of making the semis when they meet Cameroon’s Litto in the quarters.

Also featuring in the quarters are Kenya Prisons who overcame Rwanda Police in a five-set thriller on Wednesday night.

The topsy-turvy affair began with the wardresses winning 25-23 in the first set.

The law enforcers triumphed 25-19 in the second set but Prisons returned the favour with a 25-20 victory in the third one.

Not to be undone, Police swung the tie in their favour with a 25-21 win in the fourth set but Josp Barasa’s side had another trick up their sleeve — triumphing 15-10 in the decider set.

They will be put to their toughest test yet when they face Al Ahly in the last eight.

