Chelsea’s Caicedo car seized as police investigate his licence

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 10 – Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has had his Audi RS Q8 car seized by police after he was suspected of driving without a valid licence.

The Ecuador international, 23, was stopped in the car, which costs a minimum of £125,000 if bought new, on Friday near the club’s training ground in Cobham, Surrey.

“A man in his 20s from Cobham was stopped by officers on Fairmile Lane in Cobham on Friday, April 4 and found to be driving without a licence,” said a Surrey Police spokesman.

“The vehicle was seized, and our inquiries are ongoing.”

Chelsea have not commented on the issue.

If police find that Caicedo has committed an offence then he could face a fine or a criminal prosecution.

Caicedo moved to England when he was signed by Brighton from Independiente del Valle in 2021.

Chelsea signed him for an initial £100m in August 2023 in a deal which could rise to £115m.