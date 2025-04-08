Kenya Pays Ksh 1.6 billion to CAF for Africa Nation Championship hosting - Capital Sports
Sports CS Salim Mvurya speaking when appearing before the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture

CHAN 2025

Kenya Pays Ksh 1.6 billion to CAF for Africa Nation Championship hosting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – All is set for Kenya to co-host the 2025 Africa Nation Championship (CHAN) in August after the government paid Ksh 1.6 billion hosting fee to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Speaking Tuesday when appearing before the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed that the State Department for Sports has already made payments.

Mvuyra added that the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports is committed to constructing 37 Sports Academies across the country and has so far entered into agreement with 27 contractors who have signed contracts awaiting to be taken to the various sites starting this April 2025.

CHAN is set to be held from August 2-30 in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The event domiciled for locally based players was awarded to the three East Africa nations as part of preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

