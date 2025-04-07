Break good for me mentally – Saka

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, April 7, 2025 – Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka says his enforced break with a hamstring injury was “really good” for him mentally.

Saka was introduced at half-time against Everton at the weekend as he builds up his fitness from an injury that kept him out for 101 days.

Saka, 23, scored on his return in Arsenal’s win against Fulham last week before his 45 minutes of football at the weekend.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said Saka would be in a “much better place” to start against Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

“I think mentally it was really good for me.” Saka said of the enforced break.

“Obviously it was really tough for me initially to find out the extent of my injury and that I was going to have surgery but once it was done and successful I was just focused on coming back stronger.

“The past five years I’ve been playing game after game so it was the first proper break I’ve had. It was really good for me. I got to do a lot of things that I don’t normally do.

“It’s really nice to be back and I feel fresh mentally.” Saka said.

The England international will be into the final two years of his contract this summer but played down any worries about his future.

“I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge so I think it’s pretty clear,” he said.

“The fans know how much I love them and you saw on Tuesday I think they loved me back so it’s a good relationship and I’m really happy to be here. I’m just focused on winning.”

‘There are things we cannot control’ – Arteta

The Gunners have reached this stage of the competition just twice in the last 15 years and host serial winners – and holders – Madrid who have lifted the European Cup 15 times in their history.

Arsenal, like other sides, have been hit with injuries to key players this season and Arteta has to name a side without centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who has been ruled out for the season alongside fellow defender Riccardo Calafiori who is out with a knee injury and Kai Havertz who had his season ended by a hamstring injury.

“There are things that we cannot control,” Arteta said. “What they [Real Madrid] are going to prepare, what they can do. We have to focus and our energy has to be on understanding our strengths, weakness and the direction that we want to play in the game.

“Obviously the intention of the team is very clear, we want to achieve tomorrow and we are going to go for it.”

The Arsenal boss made five changes for the 1-1 draw with Everton at the weekend and rested key players Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka.

“At 8pm tomorrow night, [it is] 11 players and 60,000 people, [I am] really super convinced that we are ready to win and to beat them,” he said. “That’s the mindset that I want.

“Be the team that we have been the last quarter of the season, with all the ups and downs and things that we have had to deal with. [We must] continue to do that because that’s our super strength.”